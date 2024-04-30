Manoj Bajpayee’s wife Shabana Raza marks return to showbiz after 15 years; here’s what she’s up to now

Manoj Bajpayee is all set to star in his 100th film Bhaiyaa Ji. The movie starring Zoya Hussain as the female lead will hit the theatres on May 24 this year. What makes this movie even more interesting is that it’ll mark the return of Manoj’s wife and former actress Shabana Raza to showbiz. But there’s a catch!

Manoj Bajpayee's wife Shabana Raza marks return to showbiz

Shabana Raza Bajpayee as of now isn’t returning to acting but will turn producer for Bajpayee’s next Bhaiyaa Ji. Manoj and Shabana alongside Vikram Khakhar have launched their production house Aurega Studios. This is also the first time Manoj Bajpayee is also turning into a producer for any film.

In this brand-new venture, Manoj is joined by Vikram Khakhar who is popularly known for bankrolling films like Main aur Charles, Dobara (official adaptation of the American horror film Oculus), One by Two, and Virsa.

More about Bhaiyaa Ji

Bhaiyya Ji revolves around the story of a man who stands up for his family and embarks on a journey to seek revenge for the wrongdoings of his loved ones. This is the inaugural movie of Aurega Studios. The makers of the movie recently also released a song from Bhaiyya Ji titled Baagh Ka Kareja which is already trending.

Shabana Raza recently made her Instagram debut as well

Last week, Shabana arrived on Instagram and dropped a carousel of some family pictures as her first post. She captioned it, "Hello World, here's my world." Manoj Bajpayee was quick to react and shared her post on his Instagram story and wrote, "Welcome, my world. Finally," followed by a folded hands emoji.

More about Shabana Raza

Shabana made her acting debut with Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s 1998 film Kareeb opposite Bobby Deol. The movie made her an overnight sensation and got her a sea of offers in hand. She then went on to star in films like Hogi Pyaar Ki Jeet, Fiza, Alli Thandha Vaanam, Smile, Koi Mere Dil Mein Hai, and Aatma among others. Her last big-screen stint arrived in 2009 when she featured in Suparn Verma’s Acid Factory.

Shabana married Manoj in 2006 and took a step back from showbiz to focus on her family and daughter Ava Nyla.

