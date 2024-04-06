Elon Musk's Social Media Platform X Introduces Community Notes In India; Here’s What We Know So Far

India has seen an expansion of the Community Notes contributor positions by X, Twitter’s former name. It is an open-source moderation tool that takes on disinformation and misleading content. Community Notes, launched in November 2022, has been opened to contributors from 69 countries, including India.

Becoming a Community Notes contributor

Becoming a Community Notes contributor is very easy but requires some conditions. The platform also demands that anyone who wants to contribute has been on the platform for at least six months, owns a valid phone number from any reputable provider, and has no records of breaking any platform rules recently. It must be noted that there should be no ties between this account and other operations in Community Notes.

After they meet these prerequisites, users may apply as contributors by registering their language capabilities and accepting X’s terms and conditions. It is important to remember, though, that upon becoming a contributor, you will not start reviewing or rating posts instantly.

Initially, contributors can rate Community Notes for their usefulness. Users are selected based on how consistently they rate notes and how accurately they assess posts so that they can write notes that others can rate.

From Birdwatch to Community Notes

Birdwatch was known as this moderation tool before it became Community Notes implemented in 2020.

Musk led the transition of Birdwatch during his time with the organization. He removed its original objective of fighting fake news using propaganda to make it an open-source service instead.

In this respect, X highlights user-driven attributes such that only users are accountable for rating or reviewing posts made on its site through community notes.

Additionally, all data relating to community notes is available daily for download, thus promoting transparency and scrutiny across social media platforms.

This extension shows X's commitment to diversifying its audience base in the misinformation fight in India: By enabling people to moderate content themselves, X looks forward to a more educated internet environment.

As part of its global mission to ensure that social media platforms disseminate only truth and valid information. The introduction of Community Notes takes a major step by incorporating Indian contributors.

