At the site of a highway bridge collapse in Baltimore, a crane appeared on Friday as workers readied themselves to start removing debris that has impeded efforts to locate four workers who went missing and prevented ships from accessing or departing the city's crucial port.

Large cranes to help clear wreckage of Francis Scott Key Bridge

Earlier, officials stated that a second crane, with a capacity of 400 tons, should arrive on Saturday. The first crane, which is reported to be the largest on the Eastern Seaboard, was anticipated to arrive late on Thursday. The cargo ship Dali, which collided with the Francis Scott Key Bridge earlier this week, and its remnants of concrete and metal will be cleared away with the aid of at least two huge cranes.

How the incident unfolded

The almost 4,700 shipping containers on board the cargo ship, which is nearly as tall as the Eiffel Tower, appears to have lost power before colliding with a support pillar early on Tuesday. It made a mayday call and released its moorings when it struck the pillar, giving authorities enough time to remove all cars from the bridge.

However, they were unable to warn a group of construction workers who were mending potholes before they dropped roughly 56 meters to 8 degrees Celsius. The bodies of two crew members were recovered by divers from inside a car in the river on Wednesday, but officials stated they had to remove some debris before they could access the remains of the other four people.

The ship was sailing from Baltimore to Sri Lanka under the ownership of Grace Ocean Private Ltd. and a charter from the Danish shipping company Maersk. Except for one individual who sustained minor injuries, all 21 members of the crew were from India.

The quantity of debris in the Patapsco River's murky waters has made the recovery process even more difficult. More than a foot or two in front of them has been invisible to divers. More than 1,100 engineering specialists will work with US Navy contractors as well. To lift the debris from the bridge, those working on the project must figure out how to cut it into pieces.

Caution must be taken to make sure that none of the dangerous materials kept in cargo containers on top of the Dali leak into the river. The paint contains shine, which was stored in some of those containers. The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has reported that a handful of them have already cracked open.



To contain any spills, the authorities have set up floating booms. Experts predict that rebuilding the bridge might take years and that the Port of Baltimore might reopen in as little as a month. The probe into the incident might take two years.

