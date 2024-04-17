Frenchman Honored In Australia As Government Gives Him Citizenship For Confronting Mall Attacker; KNOW More

A French man is honored in Australia after thwarting a deadly attack in Sydney mall. The government proudly offered him citizenship for the bravery he had shown.

By Shovan Roy
Published on Apr 17, 2024  |  10:11 PM IST |  656
Frenchman Offered Citizenship In Australia For His Bravery
Man rewarded citizenship for his bravery in Sydney attack ( PC: Sulaiman Ahmed Twitter )
Key Highlight
  • Damien Guerot confronted the attacker in Sydney Mall preventing further harm
  • Australian Prime Minister Albanese extends citizenship offer as a token of gratitude

Trigger warning: This article contains reference to tragic death.

Damien Guerot, a Frenchman, has recently won the hearts of Australians after he tried to stop a deadly attack at a mall in Sydney. As a token of returning the favor, the Government of Australia has decided to give citizenship to Guerot for his bravery and the irony of the matter is, his visa is just months away from expiring.

Courage in chaos

The incident took place at Westfield Shopping Centre in Bondi Junction, Sydney on April 13, 2024 when Guerot and Silas Despreaux took risk upon themselves to save innocent lives. Joel Cauchi then unleashed a wave of violence that killed six people, including an infant aged just nine months old. Amidst the chaos and the cries of distress, Guerot and his accomplice Silas Despreaux sprang into action.

Guerot was holding a post called bollard when he went over to deal with Cauchi. In an interview with Australian TV network Seven News, during a tense moment when he had to intervene, Guerot said, “We need to try to stop him.” They were able to block his way so that innocent bystanders would not suffer further injuries because of Chi’s mischief.

A thankful country

There was no way that Guerot’s heroic act could remain unnoticed. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese invited Guerot to become an Australian citizen following this altercation. This expression of gratitude by Albanese is similar to unity as well as solidarity amidst difficulties.

This announcement of Guerot’s impending citizenship was met with widespread support from all quarters including opposition leader Peter Dutton who endorsed the Prime Minister’s decision. Belinda Robinson led initiatives that advocated for his admission while also supporting other citizens’ petitions towards achieving it.

A worldwide salute

Guerot and Despreaux received accolades from world leaders who admired their bravery beyond borders. Emmanuel Macron, President of France expressed his admiration for their courage through X (formerly Twitter). 

Guerot’s bold deed stands out as proof of the indomitable spirit of humanity during times of crisis, as he waits for official documentation to be a permanent resident. Australia’s recognition and reverence towards these unsung heroes are indicative of its commitment to inclusion and its ability to place worth on selfless acts that transcend citizenship lines.

FAQ

Why was Damien Guerot offered Australian citizenship?
Guerot's bravery in stopping a deadly attack in a Sydney mall earned him recognition and gratitude from the Australian government.
What did French President Emmanuel Macron say about the incident?
Macron commended the heroic actions of Guerot and his companion, expressing solidarity with the Australian community.
Latest Articles