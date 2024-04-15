Who was Joel Cauchi? Police identify perpetrator of Australian mall attack that resulted in 6 deaths, multiple injuries

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to a violent attack.

The man responsible for the devastating mall attack in Sydney, Australia, has been identified as Joel Cauchi, a 40-year-old Queensland resident as per PEOPLE. The incident occurred on April 13 at the Westfield Shopping Centre in Bondi Junction, killing six people and injuring several others.

Cauchi, armed with a knife, launched a frantic assault on the bustling shopping center, resulting in many casualties. Despite prompt intervention by law enforcement, Cauchi was fatally shot by a responding police officer on the scene. Efforts to revive him were futile, and he died from his injuries on the scene.

Attack and victims

The victims of this gruesome violence included five women aged 20 to 55 and a man in his 30s. The identities of these victims have yet to be officially confirmed by authorities. In addition, a 38-year-old woman named Ash Good tragically died in the hospital following the attack. Others, including a 9-month-old child, were injured and hospitalized.

Mental health and family response

New insights into Cauchi's mental health issues emerged. Queensland Police Acting Assistant Commissioner Roger Lowe revealed that Cauchi had a history of mental health problems, which the police were aware of. Cauchi's family, devastated by the events, expressed shock and regret for his actions. They revealed that Cauchi had battled mental health issues since he was a teenager and expressed their heartfelt condolences to the victims and their families.

"We are absolutely devastated by the traumatic events that occurred in Sydney yesterday," the family said in a statement. "Joel's actions were truly horrific, and we are still trying to comprehend what has happened," they went on to say.

Investigation and community response

The New South Wales Police launched a thorough investigation into the events surrounding the attack. While initial reports suggested a potential targeting of women, authorities expressed that this was just one of several lines of investigation being conducted. In a statement to the officer who fatally shot Cauchi, the family expressed their gratitude for her role in protecting others during the harrowing ordeal. Despite the incident's emotional toll, they expressed hope for her well-being.

The broader community was shocked and saddened by the tragic events, with condolences pouring in for the victims and their families. As the investigation continues, authorities remain committed to uncovering the full scope of the attack and assisting those affected.

ALSO READ: Tacoma Police Officers Brave Frigid Waters To Save The Life Of Drowning Teen; Internet Hails Their Swift Response