Golden Globe Winner Awkwafina To Lead 2024 San Francisco Chinese New Year Parade As Grand Marshal; See Here

On February 24, Awkwafina, a multi-talented actress and rapper, will serve as Grand Marshal of San Francisco's renowned Chinese New Year Parade. The acclaimed Hollywood diva, best known for her appearances in Crazy Rich Asians and Ocean's 8, will light the ceremonial opening firecrackers, kicking off the festivities with a bang as per the San Francisco Standard.

A Hollywood star in Chinatown

Awkwafina, born Nora Lum, has joined the RSVP list, elevating the march to a star-studded affair. The actress, who won the Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy in 2020 for her performance in The Farewell, expressed her delight in a statement. “It's such an honor to serve as Grand Marshal of the San Francisco Lunar New Year Parade! I’m so excited to celebrate with our community,” stated Awkwafina.

Meanwhile, her presence lends a sense of elegance and recognition to the cultural event.

This year's Chinese New Year Festival and Parade has the theme "Embracing the Dragon Within." Awkwafina, born in the Year of the Dragon, expressed her excitement for the new year, saying, "Having been born in the year of the dragon, I look forward to fostering growth and progress that the upcoming year will bring for us." Her participation in the march, as a representation of the Asian American community in Hollywood, is particularly fitting.

The Chinese New Year celebrations in San Francisco go beyond the parade day, lasting from January 28 to March 3. With Awkwafina at the helm, the Lunar New Year celebrations promise to be a month-long spectacle packed with cultural performances, traditional displays, and a lively showcasing of the city's rich history.

From Hollywood to Chinatown

Harlan Wong, the parade's director and a board member of the Chinese Chamber of Commerce, stated that organizing such a prominent event needed a significant amount of effort. Wong underlined the difficulties in gaining Awkwafina's participation, saying, “She’s busy. We keep asking, keep pushing and reaching out.” The actress' dedication to recognizing her heritage in San Francisco's Chinatown demonstrates the importance of the event and the community it serves.

Former San Francisco Mayor Willie Brown, a personal friend of the late Rose Pak, the chamber's iconic consultant, will serve as honorary grand marshal. This year's parade finale will include a brand-new dragon, representing the organizers' dedication to tradition while incorporating new features. The dragon, obtained from a Chinese manufacturer, provides excitement to the event's grand finale.

In a city where Hollywood stars have established a tradition during the Chinese New Year parade, Awkwafina joins renowned people such as Rich Ting and Michelle Yeoh, who have previously attended.

The San Francisco Chinese New Year Parade is a must-see event owing to its blend of Hollywood glitz and ethnic enthusiasm.

