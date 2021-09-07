EXCLUSIVE: Shang-Chi's Awkwafina on excitement over her MCU future & building 'organic' equation with Simu Liu

While in the midst of taking over the globe with positive reviews and breaking box office records, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is THE movie of the hour. Welcoming Simu Liu as MCU's first Asian American superhero, Shang-Chi, we got to also witness Awkwafina delivering a scene-stealing performance as Shang-Chi's whimsical best friend, Katy.

*SPOILERS ALERT* The memorable post-credits sequence of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings gave us a solid confirmation that not just Shang-Chi, but we will also be seeing the return of Katy, sometime in MCU's multiverse era future. In an EXCLUSIVE chat with Pinkvilla, I asked Awkwafina how excited she was for her future in the MCU, to which the Golden Globe winner enthusiastically shared, "I mean, I am so excited. I know nothing about what the future is but I do know that I'm so happy with the way that this movie came out and I'm so honoured to be in the MCU, that no matter what they say, I'm down."

Amongst the many highlights in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, a personal favourite of mine had to be the easy-breezy friendship between Shang-Chi and Katy, which narrowly (but not a lot!) hinted at the possibility of a romance between the BFFs in the near future. I couldn't help but quiz the Crazy Rich Asians star on how the incredibly hilarious duo built such an organic equation, that too, with the knowledge of an MCU future ahead of them.

"Aww, thanks! Yeah! I mean, it was really easy to build it [an equation] with him because he's just a really easy guy to get along with and we had a lot of fun from Day 1, just shooting and kind of playing off one another. So, yeah! I mean, I think every... I do feel an organic nature to our rapport, so I am very happy about that," the 33-year-old actress positively gushed about her talented co-star.

