EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Shang-Chi star Awkwafina says she 'LOVES' Priyanka Chopra; REACTS to a shirtless Simu Liu

If I could be a fly on the wall for any celebrity dinner date, it would have to be the #AsianPride squad ft. Awkwafina, Priyanka Chopra, Sandra Oh and Michelle Yeoh, recently hanging out in London. "When u get a seat at the cool kids' table," PeeCee had written on Instagram sharing a photo of the talented stars together. In an EXCLUSIVE chat with Pinkvilla to promote her latest outing, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, I asked Awkwafina for some inside deets about the special dinner date with the lovely ladies.

"Oh, man! That night was so fun. I love all of those ladies and we were all... I mean, that was a very special night," the 33-year-old actress gushed before further recounting, "And, honestly, I'd love to say that there was deep, awesome, like really deep, serious conversations, but really mostly we were just laughing, telling jokes, laughing, goofing around. It's just so much fun hanging out with every single one of them. So, really fun night and I love Priyanka."

Just a couple of Asian bada***s taking over the globe with their undeniable talent!

Moreover, Awkwafina spoke candidly in our interview about Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, which marks her exciting entry into the MCU. Playing Shang-Chi's (Simu Liu) whimsical best friend, Katy, I pointed out a particular sequence in the movie which was reminiscent of Chris Evans starrer Captain America: The First Avenger. Before Shang-Chi's violent meeting with his sister Xialing (Meng'er Zhang), Katy sees her close friend shirtless for the first time and her immediate reaction is: "Where's your shirt?"

Quizzing on whether Katy's hilarious reaction to a shirtless Shang-Chi was also Awkwafina's honest reaction to a shirtless Simu Liu, the Golden Globe winner quipped, "I think I genuinely said that because it didn't make any sense that he had no shirt on all of a sudden. But I was just like [does a hand gesture]... I think the Awkwafina and Katy way would have been like [repeats hand gesture] I'm cool with it. But where is it? Where is it though? I still do that."

Like we needed another reason to adore Awkwafina!

Meanwhile, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings releases in India on September 3.