Idaho Murder Case: Truth behind Bryan Kohberger’s social media stalking allegations

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to murder.

In a recent court hearing on April 10, the prosecution and defense in Bryan Kohberger's Idaho murder case reached an agreement on one critical aspect of the charges against him, as per E News.

It was confirmed that Kohberger, who is accused of murdering four University of Idaho students in November 2022, did not stalk one of the victims on social media before their tragic deaths.

Latah County Prosecutor Bill Thompson stated unequivocally that the claim of stalking one of the college students was false. Furthermore, both sides denied claims that Kohberger followed any of the victims on social media. This revelation is a significant development in the case, as it sheds light on an important aspect of the investigation.

Trial location dispute

While the stalking allegations were resolved by mutual agreement, disagreements arose over other procedural issues. Prosecutors expressed reservations about the defense's request to move the trial to a different location, citing concerns about potential bias among jurors influenced by media coverage of the case.

Thompson expressed the crucial role of practicality and common sense in managing the trial proceedings, warning against tainting additional jurors. Kohberger's attorney, Elisa Massoth, argued that the public perception may already be biased, stating, "You can't taint what's tainted." Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

Legal proceedings and delays

This latest hearing follows a February court appearance in which Kohberger's defense revealed plans to call 400 witnesses during the trial. They also requested a cell tower investigation to bolster an alibi, which could lead to further delays in the case.

State prosecutors expressed concern about calling such a large number of witnesses during the innocence phase, especially if there was incomplete information about Kohberger's alibi.

Background and charges

Bryan Kohberger is accused of fatally stabbing Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin at an off-campus residence in Moscow, Idaho, on November 13, 2022.

After being apprehended and extradited to Idaho about a month after the killings, the Pennsylvania criminology Ph.D. student was charged with four counts of first-degree murder and one count of felony burglary in connection with the students' deaths. In May, the judge entered not guilty pleas on Kohberger's behalf, setting up a trial in which he could face the death penalty if convicted.

ALSO READ: Alabama man allegedly crashes into girlfriend's vehicle, kidnaps and fatally shoots her; Details inside