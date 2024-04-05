Who is Shasta Groene? Woman who survived serial killer Joseph Duncan III launches fundraiser after losing home in fire

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to sensitive topics including kidnapping and serial killing.

Shasta Groene, a woman whose name evokes survival, is up against yet another formidable challenge. She was kidnapped by infamous serial killer Joseph Duncan III when she was just 8 years old, and she suffered unspeakable horrors.

As a mother of four, she is currently dealing with the fallout from a terrible fire that destroyed her Nampa, Idaho, home, leaving her and her kids homeless, as per PEOPLE.

A call for community support

Groene has asked for help from her community following this tragic event. Robbin Lassen started a GoFundMe page on the family's behalf with the goal of giving much-needed comfort and assistance during this trying time.

The money collected will be used to pay for clothing, daily needs, and temporary housing before their home is eventually rebuilt. Just over $43,000 has been raised through the fundraiser. Lassen calls on those who are unable to make a financial contribution to leave words of support for Shasta and her children.

Echoes of past trauma

Groene's harrowing journey started almost twenty years ago when she and her younger brother Dylan were taken from their house after seeing their family members brutally murdered. The horrific act shook Wolf Lodge, Idaho, a small town.

Shasta's story captivated the country when she and Dylan were freed from Duncan, their captor, thanks to the quick thinking of a smart waitress who saw them at a nearby diner. But their suffering was far from ended.

Before Dylan's tragic death at the hands of their kidnapper, they suffered unimaginably for seven weeks while being held captive and subjected to unspeakable horrors.

Convicted sex offender Joseph Duncan III, who had had a history of violence, was accountable not only for the Groene family massacre but also for the deaths of other innocent kids.

He served multiple life sentences on federal death row and eventually passed away in 2021 from brain cancer. Even after his death, Shasta and many others bear the scars he left behind.

Community response

People all around the nation are in support of Groene's fundraiser. Retired Detective Sergeant Brad Maskell, who oversaw the investigation into the killings of the Groene family said, "This case profoundly affected this community.” He added, "To this day, everybody still talks about it."

