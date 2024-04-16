Alabama man allegedly crashes into girlfriend's vehicle, kidnaps and fatally shoots her; Details inside

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to kidnapping and murder.

Cedric Dewayne Robertson, 37, is facing serious charges, including capital murder, in the tragic death of Nakita Chantryce Davidson, a mother of four as per PEOPLE. Davidson, 40, was reportedly shot and killed during an alleged kidnapping that lasted from Thursday, April 11, to Friday, April 12.

According to police reports, her body was discovered stuffed inside the trunk of her own vehicle, abandoned four miles from the original crash site.

Timeline of events

The series of events began with a two-vehicle car accident near Elmwood Cemetery and Mausoleum in Birmingham, Alabama, in the early hours of April 11. Davidson's attempts to distance herself from Robertson, a convicted felon she had been dating, allegedly resulted in this tragic encounter.

Sergeant LaQuitta Wade told PEOPLE that Robertson allegedly rammed his car into Davidson's near the cemetery before shooting her and disposing of her body in the trunk of her car.

Davidson's disappearance was reported on April 11, following the crash, prompting a search. Investigators discovered a critical piece of evidence near the crash site: one of her powder pink sneakers, frayed at the heel. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

The next day, Davidson's burgundy Saturn Outlook was discovered abandoned in a wooded area over four miles from the crash site, with Davidson's lifeless body inside. A 36-hour manhunt ensued, resulting in the arrest of Robertson by U.S. Marshals and local law enforcement on the evening of April 12.

Investigation and motive

Robertson is now facing serious charges, including capital murder and first-degree kidnapping, among others. In Alabama, a capital murder conviction can result in the death penalty. There is currently no court date set, and it is unclear whether Robertson has entered a plea or retained legal representation.

When police arrived at the crash site, they discovered evidence indicating a possible assault or shooting. Investigators initially mistook another vehicle for Davidson's and eventually pieced together a chilling story.

It is believed that Robertson shot Davidson near the cemetery before transporting her body to a wooded area, where he abandoned her vehicle and fled.

Despite ongoing investigations, authorities have not determined a clear motive for the crime. Davidson's brother, Laderrius Swain, revealed on a GoFundMe page dedicated to her memory that she had tried to distance herself from Robertson. He described her kidnapping and murder as a "senseless act of violence" that deprived her four children of a mother.

ALSO READ: Who was Joel Cauchi? Police identify perpetrator of Australian mall attack that resulted in 6 deaths, multiple injuries