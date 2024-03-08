International Women’s Day 2024: All you need to know about this year's 'Invest in women' theme

International Women's Day (IWD), observed annually on March 8, is a global event that recognizes the accomplishments and struggles of women around the world. This year, the United Nations' theme for 2024 is 'Invest in Women: Accelerate Progress,' addressing women's economic disempowerment as per UN Women. The campaign's theme, 'Inspire Inclusion,' emphasizes the importance of diversity and empowerment in all sectors of society.

What is the theme for International Women's Day 2024?

Despite progress, gender equality remains elusive, with the World Economic Forum predicting it will take more than a century to achieve. This year's International Women's Day theme 'Invest in Women: Accelerate Progress' reflects the critical need to prioritize gender-responsive financing while increasing public spending on essential services and social protection. Current trends indicate that by 2030, more than 342 million women and girls may be living in extreme poverty.

Recognizing women's vital contributions to global economies through paid and unpaid care work, policymakers must value and account for them. Women spend roughly three times as much time on unpaid care work as men, accounting for more than 40% of GDP if these activities were monetized.

International Women's Day is more than just a celebration of women's achievements; it's also a call to action for gender equality. Gloria Steinem correctly stated, "The story of women's struggle for equality belongs to the collective efforts of all who care about human rights."

In the face of numerous global crises, such as geopolitical conflicts, poverty, and climate change, empowering women is critical for sparking change and transitioning to a healthier, safer, and more equal world for everyone.

International Women's Day: History and significance

Speaking of International Women's Day, it originated in the early twentieth century, as part of labor movements in North America and Europe. The Socialist Party of America organized the first National Women's Day in the United States on February 28, 1909, to commemorate the New York garment workers' strike of 1908.

Clara Zetkin proposed International Women's Day at the International Women's Conference in Copenhagen in 1910, and it was first observed in 1911 in several European countries.

The United Nations began celebrating International Women's Day in 1975, and in 1977, the UN General Assembly invited member states to declare March 8 as UN Day for Women's Rights and World Peace.

Meanwhile, this day provides an opportunity to address critical issues such as gender equality, reproductive rights, and violence against women, while also advocating for women's rights and empowerment around the world.

