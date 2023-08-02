Lori Vallow Daybell's husbands: Taking a closer look at the men who married 'Doomsday mother'

Lori Vallow Daybell left the entire nation stunned with the horrifying tale of murdering two of her children and her husband’s ex-wife. After 3 years of trial, the court passed judgment on Monday. Judge Steven Boyce ordered that Vallow should serve three consecutive life terms. She was found guilty due to her outrageous allegations that she had to kill the kids because they were possessed by zombies and demons. Joshua Vallow, 7, and Tylee Ryan,16, were killed by Vallow. In 2020, at her husband Chad Daybell's house, the authorities discovered their buried bodies. According to the prosecution, Vallow killed her kids to pursue money, and power, and to get back with her husband Chad Daybell, who will also stand trial next year. For the unversed, Lori Vallow has been married five times.

Men who married Lori Vallow - The Doomsday Mother

Lori's high-school love

In the Netflix series, ‘Sins of Our Mother’, Lori's son Colby Ryan shared details of how his mother got married when she was out of high school to an unidentified man. However, her marriage didn't last for long.

William LaGioia

After her first unsuccessful marriage, Lori tied the know with Colby's father, William LaGioia. In the Netflix documentary series, Colby claims, "My dad and my mum were in a bad relationship." Colby was born when Vallow was 22 years old.

Joe Ryan

After separating from William LaGioia, Vallow married Joe Ryan and welcomed their daughter Tylee Ryan into this world. Colby said that Joe was sweet to him in the beginning but later he started getting annoyed by everything he did. Colby revealed getting sexually abused by Joe. Vallow also claimed that she wanted to murder her husband but decided to turn her life to the temple

Charles Vallow

According to the docu-series, Lori met Charles Vallow in the salon where she worked and they eventually got married. Colby revealed that his mom was actually in love with Charles and that he was financially stable. Joshua Vallow was adopted in 2013, which resulted in the Vallow family expanding. In July 2014, Charles and Lori relocated to Hawaii, where they remained until the start of 2019. Alex Cox, Vallow's brother fatally shot Charles in July of that year.

Chad Daybell

Lori and Chad's story began when they first met while attending a seminar in Rexburg, Idaho in 2018. Lori and Chad talked about the afterlife after Chad, who had two near-death experiences had written books, connected with her. Soon later, Chad appeared as a guest on Lori's spiritual podcast.

At the time, Chad was married to Tammy Daybell but in order to be nearer to Chad after Charles' passing in July 2019, Lori relocated to Rexburg. Two months after her children Tylee and J.J. were reported missing in September 2019, she and Chad got married. Vallow and Chad both had a deep belief in cults, the afterlife, and zombies.

