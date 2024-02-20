After several rumors that an All Stars run was in the works, ITV formally announced the spin-off last year. The announcement immediately sparked speculative discussions about which renowned Islanders would make a comeback to pursue romance. Love Island: All Stars Season 1 has officially ended following a stormy first season that saw dramatic eliminations and surprising pairings.

Who are the winners of Love Island: All Stars

By the time of the live finale, five couples were remaining in the villa. However, Molly Smith and Tom Clare were declared the first-ever winners of Love Island: All Stars. The pair, who had been dating since Tom moved into the villa on Day 10, won the public vote and went on to win the £50,000 prize, beating out runners-up Jess Gale and Callum Jones.

Who were the Top 5 pairs?

Georgia Harrison and her partner Anton Danyluk came in fifth place and were the first to be eliminated in the finale. Georgia Steel and Toby Aromolaran, who were paired together in the first season of Love Island Games and were able to revive their love, came in fourth place. Sophie Piper and Josh Ritchie ended up in third place leaving their exes Molly Smith and Callum Jones with their new love interests as the top two pairs of this season.

Molly and Tom

Molly was eliminated before the finale of Season 6 of the UK series, and this was her first time making it that far. om came third in Season 9 with his ex-girlfriend Samie Eilish.

Molly and Tom have been considered the favorites to win, and the fact that the public paired them up suggests that they are a popular couple. Since Molly and her ex-boyfriend Callum arrived at the villa at the same time, many fans assumed that they would unavoidably reconnect on the show, but it wasn't to be. It appears that Tom and Molly ended up together and won the show.

