Meta is constantly implementing layoffs as a result of its relentless pursuit of efficiency. Two people with knowledge of the firm claim that this week saw a wave of layoffs at Facebook's popular direct messaging app, Messenger. The layoffs, which impacted less than 50 workers, were a component of Messenger's operational restructuring.

Messenger sees layoff

The layoffs at Instagram, which impacted some staff, were identical to the ones that occurred at Messenger, as Business Insider previously reported. Many technical program manager jobs are rumored to have been removed by both firms, essentially relegating such work to the position of product manager.

Once Instagram eliminated the TPM role, it is reported that other sections of Meta were anticipated to follow suit, including the Facebook division where Messenger is housed.



A representative for the company chose not to comment other than to state that Meta is still working on improving efficiency. 2023 was called the "Year of Efficiency" by CEO Mark Zuckerberg, who opted to cease years of hyper-growth and lay off over 20,000 workers, but he also decided to keep it in place for the time being.

A culture change has resulted at Meta, where management now takes pride in identifying areas where expenses may be reduced or staff sizes reduced. Certain workers are experiencing ongoing concern due to a recent round of reorganizations.

A fundamental adjustment was made to Facebook's business last year to streamline operations. Layoffs were also a hit, and this year's organizational reductions were anticipated to persist. It is still Meta's largest organization in terms of people, and its systems and technologies are the most advanced.

