Zuckerberg takes another swipe at Apple's headset in ongoing tech rivalry; Deets inside

In a recent Threads exchange, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg discussed Apple's Vision Pro headset with Benedict Evans, a Mosaic Ventures partner, and expressed his continued skepticism about the device as per Business Insider. This discussion sheds light on Meta's ongoing rivalry with Apple in the tech world.

Comparing tradeoffs: Quest vs. Vision Pro

Zuckerberg and Evans talked about the perceived "tradeoffs" in Apple's Vision Pro VR headset, with Zuckerberg claiming that these compromises make the $3,500 device inferior to Meta's $500 competitor, Quest.

Evans pointed out that Apple's headset is essentially the device Meta aims to achieve in 3-5 years, whereas the Quest is priced at the level Apple aspires to in the same timeframe.

"I don't think we're saying the devices are the same," Zuckerberg clarified, adding, "We're saying Quest is better." He expressed concerns about the weight, motion blur, and precision inputs of Apple's Vision Pro, implying that if Meta's devices exhibit similar flaws in the future, the company will regress.

Quest's strong performance vs. Vision Pro sales

Despite Zuckerberg's criticisms, Apple has reportedly sold over 200,000 Vision Pro units since its preorder launch in January. In contrast, Meta sold approximately 20 million units of the Quest between its launch in 2019 and February of the previous year.

Meta's Reality Labs division generated more than $1 billion in revenue in the fourth quarter of 2023, owing primarily to the Quest's success during the holiday season.

Continued criticism from Zuckerberg

Evans and Zuckerberg discussed the advantages and disadvantages of Apple's higher-resolution device. Zuckerberg contended that Apple's decision to prioritize resolution over ergonomics and motion blur was not always a "clear win," particularly given the Quest's impressive resolution.

Zuckerberg's recent comments on Threads add to a string of criticisms he has leveled at Apple's Vision Pro. In an Instagram review and at a company meeting, he expressed dissatisfaction with the headset's price and specifications. Zuckerberg's stance reflects Meta's dedication to innovation and competition in the virtual reality industry.

Mark Zuckerberg continues to criticize Apple's Vision Pro headset, showing how fiercely Meta and Apple compete in the virtual reality world. Apple sells a lot of headsets, but Meta believes the Quest is better for people. This battle between Meta and Apple means we'll probably get better VR in the future.

