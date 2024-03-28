Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta recently shared a picture with the CEO and founder of Nvidia, Jensen Huang. Zuckerberg and Huang switched out their coats in the picture, with the CEO of Meta donning Huang's signature black jacket and the Nvidia CEO donning a brown one.

Jensen Huang has a vast collection of similar leather jackets

Huang allegedly possesses a wide collection of nearly identical black leather jackets. Huang joined an Ask-Me-Anything (AMA) on Reddit in 2016 and identified himself as, 'I am Jen-Hsun Huang, CEO of NVIDIA. You may know me better as ‘the guy in the leather jacket who repeats things three times.’ ha ha ha.'

Check out his post:

Who is Jensen Huang?

Early life and education

According to Wikipedia, Taiwan's Tainan is where Jensen Huang was born in 1963. Huang is a graduate of Portland's Aloha High School. He graduated at sixteen, having skipped two years. Jensen graduated from Oregon State University with a bachelor's degree in electrical engineering in 1984 and Stanford University with a master's degree in the same field in 1992.

Career

Following graduation, Huang worked for Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) as a microprocessor designer and as a director at LSI Logic. He became the CEO and president of Nvidia after co-founding the company in 1993 at the age of thirty alongside Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem. As of this now, Huang has led the business for more than thirty years—"a tenure almost unheard of in fast-moving Silicon Valley"

After Nvidia went public in 1999, he now owns 3.6% of the company. In 2007, he made US$24.6 million as CEO, making Forbes list him as the 61st highest-paid CEO in the United States. According to Forbes, Huang has a net worth of US$81.7 billion as of March 8, 2024, ranking him as the 17th richest person on the planet.

Philanthropy

Huang made a US$200 million donation to his alma mater, Oregon State University, in 2022, part of which went toward building a supercomputing institution on campus.

