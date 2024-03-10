Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding gala: Unseen INSIDE pics ft Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani, Janhvi Kapoor and more

It’s been a week since the pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani with his fiancé Radhika Merchant culminated in Gujarat’s Jamnagar. However, the buzz around their grand pre-wedding gala continues to rule the internet with several inside pictures and videos. Now, yet again ace fashion designer Manish Malhotra dropped stunning glimpses with Bollywood stars including Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani, Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor and others.

Inside PICS from Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding gala

So what the pre-wedding gala event of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant has ended. The buzz around the biggest celebrations doesn’t seem to get over anytime soon. Stirring the internet, today, on March 10, ace fashion designer Manish Malhotra yet again took to his Instagram stories and shared a string of inside pictures. The documented media album encapsulates stunning memories of him posing with ‘Friends forever’ Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor, ‘Gorgeousssssssss girls’ Kiara Advani-Sara Ali Khan, ‘favorite stunners’ Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra followed by his pictures with Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor and others from different ceremonies.

Take a look:

Lucky Ali also drops pictures with 'fellow musicians'

In addition to this, star performer and veteran singer Lucky Ali had also swooned guests with his timeless melodies at the Anant and Radhika’s pre-wedding celebrations. Days later, the singer also took to his Instagram and shared pictures with ‘fellow musicians’ Arijit Singh, Shreya Ghoshal, Sukhwinder Singh, Monali Thakur, Mohit Chauhan, Shaan, and others. “Always happy to be in the company of fellow musicians, everybody had lots of fun!,” he wrote in the caption.

Take a look:

Reacting to the post, fans couldn’t keep calm and lauded the versatile singers. A fan wrote, “Visual representation of my playlist,” another fan commented, “Our India is blessed with humble and blessed musicians like you,” while a third fan wrote, “Wow, so many legends in one frame. Precious photos.”

It goes without saying that the grand pre-wedding celebrations of Anant and Radhika in Jamnagar have left a lasting impression with their magnificent celebrations. The shenanigans starting from March 1 extended till March 3 witnessed the gracious presence of global tech elites including Mark Zuckerberg, Bill Gates, and Ivanka Trump among others. In addition to this, performances of Bollywood celebrities like Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Aamir Khan also remained the key highlight of the event.

