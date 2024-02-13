Meta's Threads introduces X-like Trending topics: Here's the breakdown

Meta's Threads has announced the launch of a new trending topics feature, similar to the functionality of its competitor X (formerly Twitter). This development follows repeated requests from users since Threads' launch last year. Let's get into the details of this significant update as per Tech Crunch.

Confirmation from Meta's leadership

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg confirmed the news on his Threads account, saying that the company is starting a small-scale test of trending topics in the United States, with plans to expand to other countries and languages. Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri also confirmed the launch of the "Today's Topics" feature, highlighting its availability on the search page and in the user's For You Feed.

Mosseri emphasized the selection process, stating, "The topics are determined by our AI systems based on what people are engaging with right now on Threads." He also assured users that political trends would be included in the trending topics list, and that content specialists would review the choices to ensure accuracy and relevance. Mosseri's update addressed users' long-standing requests for a trending feature in Threads.

Algorithmic selection process

Meta shed light on the mechanism for selecting trending topics. A machine learning algorithm determines the "Today's Topics" section by taking into account a number of factors, including the volume of discussions surrounding a topic and user engagement with relevant posts. Meta's content specialists will oversee the process to ensure it adheres to community guidelines and integrity policies.

A Meta representative elaborated: "Political content can be a topic. We will only remove political topics if they violate our Community Guidelines or other applicable integrity policies." This clarification highlights Meta's commitment to providing timely and relevant content while adhering to platform standards.

Advertisement

User interaction and oversight

Users will be able to flag potentially problematic content that violates the guidelines but is not immediately detected by moderators. Despite Meta's recent decision to stop recommending political content on certain surfaces, it clarified that politically-themed topics would not be excluded from the trending topics feature. This distinction ensures that the feature is consistent with Meta's broad content policies.

The addition of trending topics boosts Threads' competitiveness with X by allowing for real-time conversations and debates on the platform. However, the extent of human oversight in the topics section remains to be seen, as Meta may choose between extensive curation and algorithm-driven management.

ALSO READ: Will Elon Musk colonise Mars with 1 million settlers? Find out as Tesla CEO outlines ambitious plan