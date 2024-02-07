On February 4, Mark Zuckerberg, the creator and visionary behind Facebook, marked the platform's 20th anniversary. Facebook was first launched in 2004. Mark Zuckerberg launched Facebook.com while living in his Harvard dorm. The CEO and co-founder of the firm celebrated the milestone with several sentimental posts.

Mark Zuckerberg shares profile picture from 2004

Mr. Zuckerberg also posted a photo of his 2004 Facebook page on the social media platform. He posted a screen image of his previous Facebook profile, which included his hometown, date of birth, and educational background, among other information. Mr. Zuckerberg described himself as a "student" at Harvard in the profile photo he posted. Not only that, but he changed his profile photo on Facebook to the original image he uploaded there.



Zuckerberg shared a video montage on Instagram that chronicled his time working at Facebook. The video served as a reminder of Facebook's humble beginnings in a Harvard dorm room and its meteoric rise to become a worldwide force that has fundamentally changed the way we interact with technology.

Mark Zuckerberg started Facebook with his friends

On February 4, 2004, Mark Zuckerberg and his roommates Eduardo Saverin, Andrew McCollum, Dustin Moskovitz, and Chris Hughes started Facebook. It got its name from the "facebook," a real student directory that was handed out to colleges at the beginning of the school year. Initially available only to Harvard College students, the social network quickly gained popularity and expanded to other American college campuses.

Anyone over age 13 with internet access was eligible to join by the end of 2006. After overtaking MySpace to take the top spot as the most popular social networking website globally in 2008, Facebook released its first mobile application the following year.

Facebook gradually grew to play a crucial role in billions of people's everyday lives, impacting relationships, communication, and even the dissemination of news. As per Insider Intelligence analyst Jasmine Enberg, the platform "is part of the digital landscape", especially for "millennials" who were born in the 1980s or 1990s.

In late 2021, Facebook renamed its parent corporation to Meta, citing Mark Zuckerberg's belief that the metaverse, or immersive virtual worlds, will be the next big computing platform. With Threads, a text-based software, Meta debuted in July 2023 to compete with X, the former name of Twitter.

