Microsoft is preparing two new Surface devices that won't be marketed directly to consumers in anticipation of its "year of the AI PC." Intel's most recent Core Ultra processors, Microsoft's new Copilot key, and a Neural Processing Unit (NPU) to speed up some of Windows 11's planned and current AI-powered capabilities are all included in the Surface Pro 10 for Business and Surface Laptop 6 for Business. According to Microsoft, these are "the first Surface AI PCs built exclusively for business."

Microsft launches Surface Pro 10 and Surface Laptop 6

The Surface Pro 10 for Business will primarily resemble the Intel version of the Surface Pro 9, as none of these new Surface tablets has undergone an external change. The Surface Laptop 6 for Business is identical to the Surface Laptop 5 in terms of general design and screen bezels, but it sports an additional USB-C Thunderbolt 4 connector and an optional smart card reader. On April 9th, both will begin shipping to business clients.

Surface Pro 10

While Microsoft often takes its time implementing the newest Intel CPUs for Surface tablets, this time the company is among the first to release Intel's new Core Ultra processors. The Core Ultra 5 135U and Core Ultra 7 165U choices are available on the Surface Pro 10 for Business, in addition to a base memory specification of 8GB that can be expanded to 64GB.

A 256GB Gen4 SSD will be included in the base specification, which will price for $1,199. In addition to Microsoft's Surface Connect port for charging, the Surface Pro 10 for Business will come with two USB-C Thunderbolt 4 ports. With these latest Intel CPUs, Microsoft promises up to 19 hours of battery life.



Microsoft has added 33 percent additional brightness and a new antireflective coating to the Surface Pro 10 for Business's 13-inch panel. The Surface Pro 10 for Business will come with an LCD panel, despite unfounded rumors that said Microsoft will launch an OLED version of the device today.

Surface Laptop 6

From the inside out, the Surface Laptop 6 for Business has undergone a redesign. Intel's Core Ultra H-series CPUs, which are intended to provide desktop-level performance, are the ones that Microsoft chose for the Laptop 6 for Business. Businesses will be able to choose between the Core Ultra 5 135H and the Core Ultra 7 165H, with storage starting at 256GB Gen4 SSD and going up to 1TB, and 8GB of RAM on the base $1,199 model that is programmable up to 64GB.



Along with a standard USB-A port, a headphone jack, and Microsoft's Surface Connect port for charging, the 15-inch model will have two USB-C Thunderbolt 4 ports for the first time. In addition to the Surface Connect connector and headphone jack, the smaller 13.5-inch variant will only offer one USB-C Thunderbolt 4.

The Ultra H-series CPUs, according to Microsoft, would enable the Surface Laptop 6 for Business to operate twice as quickly as the Laptop 5. Additionally, Microsoft's new Copilot key is required to use Windows 11's AI-powered Copilot assistant. In some areas, a smart card reader is also an option.

The devices in question are not meant for individuals to pick up at Best Buy; instead, Microsoft will only offer them to companies through its channels and authorized resellers. Technically, you could still just purchase them via resellers or Microsoft's online business store.

