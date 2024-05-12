Mother's Day 2024: Date, History, Theme, Significance And More Explored

Mother's Day is celebrated on the second Sunday in May, to honor mothers, motherhood, and maternal bonds. Established by Anna Jarvis, it began with the first official celebration in 1908. Popular observances include card and gift giving, churchgoing, carnation distribution, and family dinners.

In the United States, it complements other family-related celebrations like Father's Day, Siblings Day, and Grandparents Day. Internationally, Mother's Day celebrations have diverse origins and traditions, some influenced by this American tradition. This year, Mother's Day falls on May 12th, marking a day dedicated to recognizing and celebrating the maternal bonds that shape individuals and societies.

Mother's Day: History

Mother's Day was established by Anna Jarvis with the help of Philadelphia merchant John Wanamaker following the death of her mother, Ann Jarvis, on May 9, 1905. Jarvis never mentioned Howe or Mothering Sunday, and she never mentioned any connection to the Protestant school celebrations, always claiming that the creation of Mother's Day was hers alone.

A small service was held on May 12, 1907, in the Andrew's Methodist Episcopal Church in Grafton, West Virginia, where Anna's mother had been teaching Sunday school. The first official service of worship was on May 10, 1908, in the same church, accompanied by a larger ceremony in the Wanamaker Auditorium in the Wanamaker's store in Philadelphia. The next year, the day was reported to be widely celebrated in New York.

Jarvis then campaigned to establish Mother's Day first as a U.S. national holiday and then later as an international holiday. The holiday was declared officially by the state of West Virginia in 1910, and the rest of the states followed quickly.

In May 10, 1913, the U.S. House of Representatives urged federal government officials to wear a white carnation on Mother's Day. In 1914, Congress designated the second Sunday in May as Mother's Day and requested a proclamation. President Woodrow Wilson declared it the first national Mother's Day, honoring mothers whose sons died in war. In 1934, President Franklin D. Roosevelt approved a stamp commemorating the holiday.

In May 2008, the House of Representatives voted twice on a resolution commemorating Mother's Day, the first one being passed without a dissenting vote. The Saint Andrews Methodist Church, where the first celebration was held, is now the International Mother's Day Shrine and is a National Historic Landmark.

Mother's Day: Theme and significance

Mother's Day is a day to express gratitude and affection towards mothers, grandmothers, stepmothers, and other maternal figures who have played pivotal roles in nurturing and supporting us. Each year, it is underscored by various expressions of love, ranging from heartfelt gestures to thoughtful gifts, to honor the extraordinary women in our lives.

Mother's Day is a day to appreciate the significant contributions of mothers, including their influence and sacrifices. It serves as a reminder to appreciate the role mothers play in shaping individuals, families, and communities. The significance extends beyond biological mothers to all maternal figures who have contributed to nurturing, guiding, and inspiring others. It honors women who have given birth, as well as those who have assumed maternal roles through adoption, fostering, mentoring, or caregiving.

Moreover, Mother's Day serves as a catalyst for strengthening familial bonds and fostering a culture of gratitude and compassion. It's a day when families come together to celebrate the love and support that mothers selflessly provide, acknowledging their resilience, wisdom, and unwavering devotion.

Mother's Day is a timeless reminder of the importance of maternal love and sacrifice in today's fast-paced world, encouraging individuals to reflect on lessons learned, memories cherished, and the countless ways mothers have shaped their lives.

Mother's Day: Traditions

Traditions on Mother's Day include churchgoing, the distribution of carnations, and family dinners. Mother's Day is the third largest holiday in the United States for sending cards.

According to the greeting card industry, it is estimated that more than 50 percent of American households send greeting cards on this holiday. The holiday has been heavily commercialized by advertisers and retailers and has been criticized by some as a Hallmark Holiday.

Mother's Day: Significance of the Carnation Flower

Carnations have come to represent Mother's Day since Anna Jarvis delivered 500 at the first celebration in 1908. Many religious services later adopted the custom of giving away carnations. This also started the custom of wearing a carnation on Mother's Day. The founder, Anna Jarvis, chose the carnation because it was her mother's favorite flower.

In part due to the shortage of white carnations, and in part due to the efforts to expand the sales of more types of flowers on Mother's Day, florists invented the idea of wearing a pink carnation if your mother was living, or a white one if she was dead; this was tirelessly promoted until it made its way into the popular observations at churches. Other less traditional flower options may include roses, a live blooming plant, flower leis, or a bouquet of a variety of different flowers.

