Insider Reveals What Donald Trump Told Sean Strickland’s Coach After His Win Over Paulo Costa at UFC 302

Did you catch UFC 302? If so, you know it was a night full of action. Sean Strickland faced Paulo Costa in the co-main event. The fight lacked the explosive action fans expected. Yet, it ended in a split-decision victory for Strickland. How did he manage it? What did Donald Trump have to say about it?

The former president had high praise for Strickland’s coach, Eric Nicksick. Trump called it some of the best coaching he had ever seen. Strickland’s performance was strategic and cautious. Costa’s retreating style added to the unexpected nature of the bout. This praise from Trump isn't one-sided; Sean also has some words for Trump.

Best coaching Trump has ever seen?

In an unexpected twist, Paulo Costa managed to secure a round in his split decision loss to Sean Strickland at UFC 302, surprising the MMA community. Despite the fight lacking much action, it was Sean Strickland’s strategic approach and his coach, Eric Nicksick’s, guidance that led to a victory.

Strickland outpointed Costa with scores of 46-49, 50-45, and 49-46, but the fight didn’t feel like the penultimate clash of the event. Costa kept retreating from Strickland’s non-rhythmic pulses of kicks and jabs, leading to a less thrilling bout.

However, Donald Trump enjoyed the outcome. The former president personally praised Nicksick after the fight. According to an insider, Trump said, “That was some of the best coaching I had ever seen.” He added, “Eric, that was a proud moment for you.” Bear Degidio shared this on the ‘JAXXON’ Podcast, emphasizing how Nicksick’s passionate coaching in the fifth round played a crucial role. Degidio quoted Nicksick’s motivational words, “You gotta be a dog,” highlighting the intensity of his coaching.

After his victory, Strickland took the opportunity to publicly support Trump, who was recently convicted of 34 felonies. Strickland declared, “President Trump, you’re the man, bro. It’s a damn travesty what they’re doing to you. I’ll be donating to you, my man. Let’s get it done.” His staunch defense of Trump came amid a controversial legal battle for the former president.

The recognition from Trump for Nicksick’s coaching skills further highlighted the significant impact of effective coaching in MMA. This unexpected endorsement from Trump gave the fight an added dimension that must've made the coach's day.

