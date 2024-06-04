Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Irfan Pathan Shares Heartfelt Wish For 'Lala' Yusuf Pathan's Baharampur Victory

Irfan Pathan shared a heartfelt note for his brother and former cricketer, Yusuf Pathan, over his victory from Baharampur in the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. The All India Trinamool Congress candidate defeated five-time Congress leader, MP Adhir Ranjan Choudhary. Pathan secured 476,913 votes, while Choudhary trailed with 403,651 votes.

Soon after the election results, Irfan Pathan took to his X account to congratulate his brother and cheer for his “unwavering confidence.”

Irfan Pathan’s heartfelt note for his brother

Being excited over Yusuf Pathan’s win in the West Bengal constituency, the cricket commentator shared, “Lala @iamyusufpathan With unyielding confidence in your noble cause, you embarked on the daunting journey to triumph over seasoned politicians. Armed with integrity and unwavering resolve, may your noble intentions translate into transformative actions, enriching the lives of our nation's citizens. Mera bhai jeet Gaya.” (My brother won).

Yusuf Pathan joined the list of cricketers who transitioned into becoming politicians after retiring from the sport. The list includes Navjot Singh Sidhu, Gautam Gambhir, Chetan Chauhan, and Kirti Azad, among others. Gambhir also booked his victory in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections on the Bhartiya Janata Party’s ticket. Pathan raced ahead of the seasoned politician Adhir Choudhary in his political debut on the TMC ticket.

Yusuf Pathan’s statement over his Baharampur win

Pathan congratulated all of his well-wishers after his win in West Bengal’s constituency. In his statement, the politician shared that he talked to Mamta Banerjee about his victory and that “Didi is happy.”

The Gujarat native stated that, though he claimed the Lok Sabha seat against Adhir Ranjan Choudhary, Pathan respects the Congress leader and will continue to do so. Pathan shared his plans for the coming years, where he claimed to develop a Sports Academy in the region and work in the industry sector.

Yusuf Pathan had a glorious career in cricket before stepping into politics. Pathan made his debut in the sport in 2001 as a right-hand batsman and a right-arm off-break bowler. The former cricketer also represented India in the 2007 and 2011 wins. The politician holds an excellent record for himself in his sports career. As for the IPL, Pathan played for Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders.

