Many K-pop idols have enlisted in the mandatory South Korean military and the fans have been eagerly anticipating for their return. Here’s a list of artists who will be discharged from the army in the next two years.

1. Jin (BTS) - June 12, 2024

Jin, the eldest member of BTS, will be the first among his group to complete his military service. Fans are eagerly awaiting his return on June 12, 2024. Known for his beautiful vocal color and charming personality, the artist’s return will surely be a grand event for the K-pop community.

2. Wonho - September 4, 2024

Wonho who was previously a member of Monsta X is set to be discharged on September 4, 2024. His fans, known as WENEE, are counting down the days until they can see him back on stage.

3. Jaeyoon (SF9) - September 19, 2024

SF9's Jaeyoon will complete his service on September 19, 2024. SF9 fans, known as Fantasy, are eagerly waiting to see what new projects the group will undertake once he returns.

4. Mino (WINNER) - September 22, 2024

WINNER’s Mino is set to be discharged on September 22, 2024. It is expected that the artist will be releasing new music following his return. His solo projects always garnered much attention, and fans are excited to see what he will do next.

5. J-Hope (BTS) - October 17, 2024

J-Hope, another BTS member will return from military service on October 17, 2024. ARMY cannot wait to see what he has in store for them as he promised to release many new content after his return.

6. Jay B (GOT7) - November 1, 2024

Jay B, the leader of GOT7, will be discharged on November 1, 2024. The artist has been venturing into his solo career for the last couple of years and the fans cannot wait to listen to his new music.

7. Jinyoung (GOT7) - November 4, 2024

Just a few days after Jay B, fellow GOT7 member Jinyoung will complete his military service on November 4, 2024. Known for his acting as well as his musical talents, Jinyoung's return is highly anticipated by fans of both his dramas and his music.

8. Kai (EXO) - November 7, 2024

EXO's Kai will be discharged on November 7, 2024. Kai's return is expected to reignite EXO's activities, including the release of his solo album which is anticipated by the entire K-pop industry.

9. V (BTS) - June 10, 2025

V, the BTS member will finish his military service on June 10, 2025. The fans will have to wait a little longer for his return but the artist promises to release new content after his return.

10. RM (BTS) - June 10, 2025

Sharing the same discharge date as V, BTS leader RM will also be returning on June 10, 2025. RM's new album Right Place, Wrong Person has further increased the anticipation for his return among fans.

11. Jungkook (BTS) - June 11, 2025

The youngest member of BTS, Jungkook, will be discharged on June 11, 2025. After releasing several hits before his enlistment, the artist has raised expectations from fans to release more addictive music.

12. Jimin (BTS) - June 11, 2025

Also returning on June 11, 2025, is Jimin of BTS. The artist is not just an exceptional dancer but also managed to gain the Special Warrior title in the military. Now the fans await to see his musical side.

13. Suga (BTS) - June 21, 2025

Suga, BTS's talented rapper and producer, will complete his military service on June 21, 2025. His return is especially anticipated by fans as the artist is not seen at all during the time of his service.

14. Taeyong (NCT) - October 10, 2025

Finally, NCT's Taeyong will be discharged on October 10, 2025. Known for his leadership and exceptional performance skills, The artist's return is highly anticipated by NCTzens worldwide.