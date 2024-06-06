My Hero Academia Chapter 425 Spoilers Out: Students Graduate As Bakugo Returns To Class; DEETS

In the aftermath of the war, the previous chapter of My Hero Academia depicted a scene of bustling reconstruction, with foreign heroes lending their aid. Meanwhile, both Deku and Bakugo have found themselves dealing with some significant losses.

Deku faced the impending loss of One For All, while Bakugo continued to struggle with his arm injuries. However, instead of this being the end, hope seems to be returning as the students return to UA High School. The recently released My Hero Academia Chapter 425 spoilers have revealed more about the post-war events, so keep reading to find out more.

My Hero Academia Chapter 425 spoilers

According to the My Hero Academia Chapter 425 spoilers, the chapter will be titled Out-of-season. The chapter begins with the emotional graduation ceremony at UA High School, where Tamaki and Nejire are receiving their diplomas. The scene is lively, with many male students shedding tears over Nejire’s graduation.

Present Mic takes on the role of DJ, aiming to uplift the atmosphere since there are no cherry blossoms in bloom, and the event feels more like a festival than a traditional graduation. Kirishima notes that it already feels like June. Tamaki checks on Nejire’s injuries, who says that they’ve healed thanks to Mirio, who diligently cared for them at the floating UA High School after their defeat.

The narrator shifts to detail Principal Nezu’s remarkable efforts in the reconstruction project and states that he was engaging in international negotiations to address the post-war consequences. Present Mic expresses gratitude to Mawata Fuwa for the students' speech in the My Hero Academia Chapter 425 spoilers. He then calls Mirio Togata to the stage as the representative of the graduates.

Contrary to their expectations of a humorous speech, Mirio delivers a solemn and formal address. He reflects on the losses they endured and the lack of tangible gains, emphasizing that heroes often strive to turn negatives into zeroes. Despite their efforts after the war, they haven’t yet achieved a neutral state yet.

Mirio reminds everyone that their three years of study have prepared them for the challenges ahead, and their journey doesn’t end with graduation. He stresses the importance of humor and positivity in building a brighter future where everyone can smile, invoking Sir Nighteye’s memory in the My Hero Academia Chapter 425 spoilers.

Mirio then uses his Quirk, causing a humorous accident as Kenranzaki Bibimi’s giant eyelashes car crashes into the stage, making the students laugh. He bids farewell to the second and third years. The scene shifts to the 2-A (temporary) classroom where Aizawa is teaching. Ashido is thrilled to have classes with Aizawa again.

Sero inquires about Bakugou’s health, who responds that the doctor allowed him to attend as long as he stays quiet. Aizawa then introduces Aoyama, who announces his decision to leave UA in the My Hero Academia Chapter 425 spoilers. Even though he was permitted to stay by Tsukauchi, Aoyama feels it’s the right thing to do as atonement for joining UA under All For One’s influence.

He wants to pursue heroism from scratch, acknowledging the support he received from Deku. Aoyama, emotional yet smiling, offers Deku some cheese and vows to one day stand alongside his friends. To lighten the mood, he fires lasers in all directions, revealing Shinso’s entry into class 2-A. The students’ excitement makes Aoyama feel momentarily left out, prompting him to shoot more lasers.

This act makes Hagakure visible briefly and shocks Mineta. Aizawa quickly restrains Mineta with his capture weapon in the My Hero Academia Chapter 425 spoilers. Mawata Fuwa arrives to brief the second years on their immediate tasks. The 2nd and 3rd years will be traveling across the country to assist with safety and reconstruction under Fuwa’s leadership. Shoto notes that chaos like this once gave rise to All For One.

Fuwa departs, reminiscing about Aizawa’s expulsion prank, which only seems to solidify her determination to become a hero. After school, the students are excited about the arrival of new first years. Deku attempts to talk to Uraraka, but she diverts the conversation, mentioning his post-surgery shaved head and hoping it grows back soon.

Sato compliments Tokoyami’s new frizzy look, which wasn’t intentional but is appreciated. The My Hero Academia Chapter 425 spoilers then introduce a mysterious man with black hair, dressed like Kurogiri after his arrest, walking through the destroyed streets. He cries while touching a ruined wall.

Back where the students are, Deku asks Shoto if he’ll attend Aoyama’s farewell party. Shoto agrees but not on the same day, saying he needs to rest. The My Hero Academia Chapter 425 spoilers conclude with a glimpse of Endeavor in a wheelchair, facing a large device. The series will take a two-week break before the next chapter.

*The spoilers provided here are not official and should be taken with caution. Fans are advised to wait for the official release for canonical content.

