93-year-old media mogul Rupert Murdoch got married to retired marine biologist Elena Zhukova in California, who is 63 years old. A spokesman for Murdoch confirmed this as his fifth marriage on Sunday. Reports state that Robert Kraft, the owner of the New England Patriots US football team, and his wife Dana Blumberg attended the high-profile wedding.

Rupert Murdoch marries for the fifth time

The wedding was held on Saturday at Murdoch's Moraga estate and vineyard in California. Publications owned by the media tycoon released pictures from the wedding. Rupert Murdoch's turbulent personal life frequently serves as material for the tabloid newspaper industry, which he helped establish over three continents.

Rupert Murdoch's previous marriages

Patricia Booker was the first woman Rupert Murdoch married in 1956. Eleven years later, in 1967, the couple ended their marriage, however, they have two children. Murdoch married Anna Maria Torv, his second wife, in the same year, and had three kids together. In 1999, he ended his marriage after over thirty years.

He surprisingly married Deng in that same year, although the two parted ways in 2013. Deng and Murdoch are parents to two children. According to the Reuters report, Murdoch's fourth marriage, to model and actress Jerry Hall, ended in divorce in 2022 after six years of marriage

Last year, Murdoch called off the wedding less than a month after announcing his engagement to Ann Lesley Smith, a radio broadcaster and former dental hygienist.

About Elena Zhukova

Zhukova is a retired molecular biologist who left Russia to immigrate to the US. Her daughter Dasha Zhukova, a businesswoman and lover of the arts, was formerly married to Russian millionaire Roman Abramovich.

Rupert Murdoch- The media tycoon

According to Forbes, the media tycoon, who was born in Australia, and his family own a network valued at approximately $20 billion. Their holdings include Fox News, The Wall Street Journal, and other prominent publications. Murdoch became an emeritus last November, transferring leadership of his international media company to his son Lachlan.

