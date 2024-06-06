10 best Sanjay Dutt comedy movies that were just ‘Dhamaal’

He is an acclaimed actor who has been showered with immense love and appreciation from his ardent fans. In his career spanning decades, the actor has worked in nearly 140 films across languages. There are some Sanjay Dutt comedy movies that have kept us ROFL.

In this article, we take a look at some of the best comic capers who have contributed highly to his rich filmography.

Here are the 10 best Sanjay Dutt comedy movies that made us laugh:

1. Haseena Maan Jaayegi

Cast: Sanjay Dutt, Govinda, Karisma Kapoor, Pooja Batra, Anupam Kher, Kader Khan, Aruna Irani, Paresh Rawal

IMDB Rating: 6.3/10

Release year: 1999

Where to watch: Zee5

This Govinda and Sanjay Dutt comedy movie has to top the chart. Haseena Maan Jaayegi became the fifth-highest-grossing Hindi film of the year. Inspired by the 1966 film Pyar Kiye Jaa, the movie was directed by Varun Dhawan’s father, David Dhawan.

2. Dhamaal

Cast: Sanjay Dutt, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Aashish Chaudhary, Javed Jaffrey, Asrani, Sanjay Mishra, Murli Sharma, Vijay Raaz, Manoj Pahwa, Tiku Talsania, Prem Chopra

IMDB Rating: 7.5/10

Release year: 2007

Where to watch: Prime, Zee5

Dhamaal is a Sanjay Dutt Hindi comedy movie, the first installment of the Dhamaal film series. It was followed by its sequel, Double Dhamaal, in 2011; the third part, Total Dhamaal, was released in 2019.

3. Munna Bhai M.B.B.S

Cast: Sanjay Dutt, Gracy Singh, Jimmy Sheirgill, Arshad Warsi, Rohini Hattangadi, Boman Irani

IMDB Rating: 8.0/10

Release year: 2003

Where to watch: Prime Video

This list won’t be complete without this best Hindi Sanjay Dutt comedy movie. Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. broke all box office records and made debut director Rajkumar Hirani cement a spot in the list of top Indian filmmakers. The satirical comedy-drama was followed by its sequel, Lage Raho Munna Bhai, which won the 2004 National Film Award for Best Popular Film.

4. All the Best: Fun Begins

Cast: Sanjay Dutt, Ajay Devgn, Fardeen Khan, Bipasha Basu, Johny Lever, Sanjay Mishra, Mugdha Godse

IMDB Rating: 6.2/10

Release year: 2009

Where to watch: Jio Cinema, Prime Video

All the Best: Fun Begins is a Sanjay Dutt comedy movie that was a commercial success. Directed by Rohit Shetty and produced by his best bud Ajay Devgn, the film is based on the Marathi comedy play Pati Sagle Uchapati.

5. Vaah! Life Ho Toh Aisi!

Cast: Shahid Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, Amrita Rao, Arshad Warsi, Mohnish Bahl, Prem Chopra, Sharat Saxena

IMDB Rating: 4.7/10

Release year: 2005

Where to watch: YouTube

Mahesh Manjrekar’s directorial project Vaah! Life Ho Toh Aisi! has been inspired by many films like Mudhal Thethi, It's a Wonderful Life, Naukri, Ghost, and Bruce Almighty. It funnily narrates the afterlife of a man who was run over by a truck to save a child. The kind-hearted Yama gives him another chance at life.

6. Shaadi No. 1

Cast: Sanjay Dutt, Fardeen Khan, Zayed Khan, Sharman Joshi, Esha Deol, Ayesha Takia, Soha Ali Khan, Aarti Chabria, Riya Sen, Sophie Choudry, Satish Shah, Rajpal Yadav

IMDB Rating: 3.5/10

Release year: 2005

Where to watch: YouTube

Shaadi No. 1 is another comedy film by Sanjay Dutt that entertained the audience. Directed by David Dhawan and produced by Vashu Bhagnani, the film is a remake of the 2001 Kannada movie Kothigalu Saar Kothigalu.

7. Hum Kisise Kum Nahin

Cast: Sanjay Dutt, Amitabh Bachchan, Ajay Devgn, Aishwarya Rai

IMDB Rating: 4.2/10

Release year: 2002

Where to watch: Prime Video

Hum Kisise Kum Nahin is an Ajay Devgn-Sanjay Dutt comedy movie heavily inspired by the 1999 American crime comedy film Analyze This. Directed by David Dhawan, it was remade in Kannada as Dhan Dhana Dhan.

8. Jodi No.1

Cast: Sanjay Dutt, Govinda, Anupam Kher, Twinkle Khanna, Monica Bedi

IMDB Rating: 5.8/10

Release year: 2001

Where to watch: YouTube

Jodi No. 1 is a Govinda and Sanjay Dutt comedy movie that was a commercial success at the box office. It narrates how things get complicatedly funny when the two partners in crime fall in love with the daughters of the rich businessman they planned to rob.

9. Chal Mere Bhai

Cast: Sanjay Dutt, Salman Khan, Karishma Kapoor

IMDB Rating: 4.7/10

Release year: 2000

Where to watch: Prime Video

Chal Mere Bhai is a Sanjay Dutt and Salman Khan comedy movie that narrates the story of two brothers who love each other dearly. They enter a love triangle with a woman they thought would be a great match for the elder brother. But she is already in love with the younger one.

10. No Problem

Cast: Sanjay Dutt, Anil Kapoor, Suniel Shetty, Akshaye Khanna, Paresh Rawal, Sushmita Sen, Kangana Ranaut, Neetu Chandra, Shakti Kapoor

IMDB Rating: 4.5/10

Release year: 2010

Where to watch: Prime Video, Zee5

Two besties and small crooks try to get into trouble every time they think of bidding their old life goodbye and starting afresh. The hilarious climax that ends on a happy note will tickle your funnybones.

That’s it for this list of best Sanjay Dutt comedy movies. Do you have anything to add? Share with us in the comments, and stay tuned to Pinkvilla.

