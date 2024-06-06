BTS' V's debut solo album Layover grabs record 100th No 1 on iTunes across regions including UK, Japan and more

BTS’ V made his highly-anticipated solo debut with his first album Layover. Comprising six tracks, this studio album reigned over many domestic music charts for months. At the same time, the album also dominated global charts and streaming platforms. Over seven months later, Layover has just bagged another achievement on iTunes.

BTS' V's Layover reigns over iTunes in 100 countries worldwide

According to updates on June 3, V’s Layover has reached the No.1 spot on the iTunes chart in 100 countries across the globe. Among those regions are the UK, Japan, Australia, India, Colombia, Germany, Indonesia, Denmark, New Zealand, Netherlands, Singapore, Spain, and more.

With this chartbuster album, the BTS vocalist is setting an unprecedented standard of success in the realm of K-pop.

More about V's first solo album Layover

Released on September 8, 2023, Layover by V features six tracks including the lead Slow Dancing and its piano version, B-sides Rainy Days, Love Me Again, Blue, and For Us. All the songs are accompanied by breathtaking music videos which have amassed impressive views on YouTube.

Love Me Again has racked up the highest number of views with 94 million, while the title track Slow Dancing has already surpassed 53 million.

In one word this album signifies the artist’s brief stopover as he oscillates between his solo career and journey with BTS. Consisting of lo-fi coffee shop music, Layover serves as the bridge between V’s two bright pathways.

In this resting period, he pens songs that capture the inner persona of the singer, encapsulating all of his feelings.

In the title track composed with ethereal melodies, V asks his ‘lover’ to slow dance with him to the tunes, rather than leaving him all alone. In a metaphorical way, it’s like taking it slow and reassessing their emotions.

In the moody jazz-based track Rainy Days, the BTS member reminisces about the bygone days with his ‘romantic partner’ as the pouring weather brings back the memories.

Love Me Again is a slow ballad where V croons in the chorus as if to request his ex-lover to come back and love him back. In Blue, he sings to someone who admires a lot, but that person is a weary soul. So, he finds ways to cheer her up.

The last track, For Us is a RnB track, where he talks about how he would give up everything just to get back with his lover.

