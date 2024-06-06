Kim Kardashian Gets Candid About Being Single Mother; Shares Sister Khloe is a Stricter Parent

Kim Kardashian has welcomed four kids with Kanye West. But since their separation, the TV personality and the rapper have been co-parenting. However, even though Ye has been giving time to his kids, 80 percent of the time, it is their mother who puts all her effort into raising the kids.

In the latest episode of The Kardashians, the celeb mom opened up about how tough it is to be a single mother. Know what Kim Kardashian has to say about her kids and the time she spends with them.

Kim Kardashian about being a single mother

Although Kim Kardashian is a proud mother of four, she recently went candid and opened up about how struggling it becomes to look after the kids in the house. The star mother also spoke about reaching a breaking point as she has no company to support her.

“I am a single mom of four. And it is wild,” the socialite stated. Further in the episode, she added that she finds it difficult to act as a strict parent. “I don’t know why I don’t have it in me,” Kardashian confessed.

The Skims founder noted that her parents were never strict during her younger days, while also adding that her sister “Khloé is a lot better at being stricter.”

During the episode, Kim Kardashian was seen venting out her frustration to a friend while heading to her jury duty. Here she can be heard stating that she locked herself in the bathroom to complete her online interview.

While stating, “I just can’t do it anymore. I just need to get away,” the celebrity also spoke of a “Zoom interview” that she had while all her four kids were “banging on the door.”

She referred to the situation at home as “chaotic” and asked her friend on call “I’m open to anything at this point because I can’t live like this.”

Kim Kardashian about Khloe being strict

As she was seen speaking about her struggle, the reality star also mentioned that her sister Khloé can act as a strict mom. While talking about her kids, Kim further mentioned how North and the star mom once “took her phone,” but gave it back a day after.

“Sometimes it gets a little intense. I wanna be more strict like Khloé,” the star celeb is seen stating in the latest episode while noting that she finds it very difficult just to say “No is no.”

Kim Kardashian shares four kids with Ye. Their names are North, 10, Saint, 8, Chicago, 6, and Psalm, 5.

