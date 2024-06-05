PM Narendra Modi Submits Resignation From Office To President Droupadi Murmu; Likely To Take Oath On June 8

Narendra Modi has submitted his resignation to the honorable President Droupadi Murmu, and she has accepted it, as per the latest reports. According to reports, with the help of the coalition partner National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Narendra Modi is expected to take oath for the third time on June 8.

For the unversed, the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) fell short of majority votes in the Lok Sabha 2024 Elections but secured a win through their NDA coalition.

PM Narendra Modi resigns from office

On Wednesday, June 5, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his council of ministers formally submitted their resignation to the President of India, as confirmed by a statement from Rashtrapati Bhavan. President Murmu accepted the resignation but requested the party to continue until the new government resumes office.

The Union Cabinet of Modi’s government held its final meeting, which led to the recommendation of the dissolution of the 17th Lok Sabha after the Bharatiya Janata Party failed to secure the 272 majority. However, the BJP-led coalition party secured 293 seats, per Mint while the opposition party, the Indian National Congress, has 233 seats in its INDIA coalition.

NDA partners Nitish Kumar and Chandrababu Naidu have emerged as victors in the 18th Lok Sabha elections. "We are with the NDA, I will be attending the meeting in Delhi today," Naidu said ahead of the NDA meeting today.

When will Narendra Modi take oath as the new PM?

Although the Bharatiya Janata Party faced a humbling verdict in the Lok Sabha 2024 elections, Narendra Modi will continue his position as India’s Prime Minister for the third consecutive year.

According to TV reports, Modi is expected to take his oath as the new PM on June 8. His coalition partners of the National Democratic Alliance will also attend the ceremony.