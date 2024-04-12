Munich Art Museum Employee Fired For Sneaking In Personal Artwork; Here’s What We Know So Far

A Munich art museum had to face an awkward situation when one of its employees decided to showcase his own work within it. The 51-year-old man who worked there as a technician, who remains anonymous, hung up his artistic work without any authorizations in the modern art section.

Bold move gone awry

The technician managed to go unnoticed when he bypassed his responsibilities, carrying some tools and mounted his painting on one of the gallery’s walls.

He then precisely drilled two holes through which he inserted his 24x47-inch art piece without drawing any attention. According to PEOPLE, this undercover display was all about gaining fame for this employee.

He seemed to have been looking at himself as an artist using the museum as a stepping stone instead of being part and parcel of it.

Consequences and repercussions

But not so with the art museum. After being noticed only by reviewers’ silence, it was removed immediately after the unauthorized addition had been found out.

This matter reached the police department leading to the firing of workers and consequent barring from premises. A comparable incident took place recently whereby a student carried her painting into an exhibition at another museum secretly.

However, this story followed a diverse course since after displaying it on social media platforms; the museum sold it off through an auction meant for charitable deeds and causes.

However, even though such actions by the technician might have been self-assuring themselves or seeking recognition they were ultimately fatal (leading to their fall).

So that only the most deserving artworks adorn their galleries, museums remain watchful protectors of artistic authenticity.

