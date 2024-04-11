TikTok is one of the biggest and most popular video-sharing platforms with millions of users. According to reports from TechCrunch, TikTok is working on a photo and text-sharing app that looks a lot like the photo-sharing platform Instagram. This news suggests that the two most popular social media platforms in the country are making sure their rivalry goes on.

Users receive notifications about new photo-sharing app

A new photo-sharing app called TikTok Notes has been notified to users through pop-up alerts for the past several days. It is the most recent example of social media companies copying one another's products; in 2020, Instagram introduced Reels, a video tool similar to TikTok. Ever since Instagram launched reels, the app has successfully been able to gain many more users.

What is TikTok Notes?

Currently live on the web, notes.tiktok.com has a broken open app button that teases polaroid-like postings with a still image and a text, evoking the kind of content that formerly dominated Instagram before Facebook parent company Meta acquired it in 2012. While posting pictures is currently possible on TikTok, the company intends to experiment with the design of a text-only and photo-sharing area.

As of now, the feature is not available and no dates or information about the same has been released. According to a spokesperson, there are currently no plans for the corporation to test it in the United States; instead, it will only be tested in smaller markets.

The spokesperson added, "As part of our continued commitment to innovating the TikTok experience, we’re exploring ways to empower our community to create and share their creativity with photos and text in a dedicated space for those formats."

A photo-sharing app named TikTok Photos was rumored to be in the works by the firm last month, based on language and code discovered in the TikTok APK file, an installable file type for Android. However, the most recent TikTok pop-ups suggest that the company may be considering renaming the app.

There is an intense competition between TikTok and Meta for social media users' attention. Facebook's first vertical video player, Meta, was released while the ByteDance-owned app is getting ready to release a photo-sharing app. Additionally, TikTok is experimenting with several features, including as text posts like X and Threads, and 30-minute videos.

ALSO READ: Google Photos to make Magic Editor, Magic Eraser, and other AI editing features available to all users for free