An early look at changes iPhone customers in the US can anticipate should the Department of Justice prevail in its antitrust lawsuit against Apple is given by a new app store that will be available for iPhones in the EU.

As an alternative to Apple's default app store, AltStore is a third-party shop. The competitor was prompted to open Apple's App Store in January and permit iPhone owners in the area to use other retailers by the EU's implementation of the Digital Markets Act this year, which attempts to foster fair competition in the digital marketplace. However, users wishing to use the AltStore shouldn't anticipate a significant overhaul.

A notable difference is that AltStore aims to establish a marketplace where developers have authority over the distribution of their apps. According to the company, AltStore enables developers to publish their mobile software without approval for instant distribution, whereas Apple must approve programs before listing them in its store.



It also seems to come at a lower cost to developers. The tech giant receives a commission fee ranging from 15% to 30% on purchases from in-app subscriptions offered by Apple. But according to AltStore, it doesn't take a cut. Alternatively, developers can promote their apps to iPhone consumers directly by integrating a bespoke Patreon integration. This allows developers to monetize their products without requiring in-app sales, paid downloads, or advertisements. Additionally, they'll be able to use the same interface with Patreon integration to distribute 'paid' apps.

According to Testut, Apple must still authorize the AltStore before it can be made publicly accessible in the EU, as TechCrunch reported. When it does, iPhone users in the area will have access to a variety of apps, including those for the GameCube and Wii called Dolphin and Nintendo called Delta, which can be downloaded through the AltStore website. The AltStore's appearance following the DMA's release also suggests possible alterations to the US iPhone if Apple loses its legal dispute with the DOJ.

The tech giant is being sued by US regulators for allegedly engaging in anti-competitive behavior to control the smartphone industry. Industry insiders predict that if Apple loses its lawsuit against the DOJ, there may be a drop in pricing for streaming subscription services, more tap-to-pay choices, smartwatch alternatives, and more. Some do not think that the modifications made to the iPhone will benefit users. The user experience would be less secure, according to Apple, which disputes the claims made in the lawsuit.

