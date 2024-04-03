Taiwan hit by 7.7 magnitude earthquake. strongest in 25 years; 7 killed 736 injured

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to natural calamities and death.

The strongest earthquake to strike Taiwan in 25 years struck the island today with a magnitude of 7.7 on the Richter scale as per the Economic Times. The earthquake occurred just before eight in the morning local time, causing waves to be felt all over Taiwan and causing tsunami warnings for areas of southern Japan as well as the island.

The mountainous and sparsely populated area of Hualien County was the epicenter of the earthquake. It struck off its eastern coast.

Impact and casualties

The earthquake caused significant damage, as confirmed by the Taiwan Fire Department, which also reported numerous casualties and extensive destruction.

It is believed that four people in Hualien County have been crushed to death by falling rocks, and more than fifty people have been reported injured. Over twenty are currently trapped under collapsing buildings, and rescue efforts are underway.

Varied magnitude reports and tsunami warnings

There have been differing reports about the magnitude of the earthquake. The USGS recorded it at 7.4, while the Meteorological Agency in Japan estimated it to be 7.7. Both agencies underlined the seriousness of the seismic activity despite the differences, sending out tsunami alerts for susceptible coastal areas.

Authorities in Taiwan and Japan quickly organized evacuation efforts to protect residents in response to the tsunami warnings. Following the earthquake, the Philippines also ordered the evacuation of coastal areas and issued a tsunami warning.

Residents were warned to leave right away by urgent messages carried by Japan's national broadcaster NHK, stressing the impending threat posed by possible tsunamis.

Historic comparison and aftermath

Wu Chien-fu, the director of Taipei's Seismology Center, highlighted the earthquake's historic magnitude and noted that it was the strongest to strike Taiwan in 25 years since the devastating quake that struck in 1999.

Following the earthquake, several affected regions experienced structural damage, including crumbling buildings and damaged infrastructure. Even with all of the chaos, Taipei's daily activities quickly returned to normal, though there were still aftershocks to remind people of the magnitude of the seismic event.

Although rescue and recovery operations continue to take priority, the seismic event serves as an alarming indication of the area's susceptibility to geological disturbances.

