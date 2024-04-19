Nothing Launches New Earbuds With ChatGPT Integration

April 18 saw the announcement of the latest product by British consumer technology brand Nothing. They introduced wireless earbuds called Nothing Ear and Ear (a). These sleek headphones have a new and fascinating addition, OpenAI’s ChatGPT, which effectively makes them smart speakers that respond to your every need.

Features and pricing

Both the Nothing Ear and Ear (a) models are equipped with Active Noise Canceling (ANC) technology along with 11mm custom drivers to deliver an immersive sound experience.

The classic black and white color options are available for the Nothing Ear model while a vibrant yellow shade is added to the black and white options of the Ear (a).

In terms of pricing, the Nothing Ear costs Rs 11,999 while the Ear (a) comes at a more pocket-friendly price of Rs 7,999.

With the inclusion of ChatGPT, users now can easily moderate their calendars, take notes, ask questions or even locations because they will have the full authority to talk to artificial intelligence and ask it to do whatever they want. This is just a presumption of how things can be done but we are not sure how Nothing is planning to incorporate ChatGPT in their upcoming earbuds. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Availability and offers

From April 29th onwards, interested buyers can find the Nothing Ears in Flipkart, Croma and Vijay Sales stores. Its introductory price will be inclusive of enticing bank deals at Rs 5,999.

Advertisement

On the other hand, starting from April 22nd also on Flipkart as well as selected retail outlets is the launch date of Nothing Ear (a). This one too will be offered at an introductory price of Rs 5,999 including attractive bank bargains.

Detailed specifications

Aside from that, it packs many other features such as ANC up to 45dBs; this means you get amazing sound quality even when you’re traveling on a noisy bus or train.

It also supports LHDC 5.0 along with LDAC codecs for high-quality audio streaming over Bluetooth. It lasts up to 5.2 hours (ANC enabled), but it has enough power in its charging case to ensure that you can listen without interruptions for about 24 hours altogether.

Furthermore, it has Wireless Charging (2.5W) support and an IP54 rating for dust/water resistance. Nothing X, the companion app for Ear, is a perfect complement to that functionality as it controls ChatGPT integration and other customizations in the unit.

On the contrary, Nothing Ears (a) shares with its sibling ANC (up to 45 dBs) similarly featuring 11mm custom drivers. Hi-Res audio transmission via LDAC codec powers it giving an output of up to 5.5 hours of ANC and 24.5 hours with case.

However, there isn’t wireless charging available on these ones and also their case has slightly less protection rating of IPX2. Both are equipped with pinch control for easy operation, in addition to having different attractive colors available as per the buyers’ tastes.

Nothing Ear and Ear (a) have integrated ChatGPT and numerous other advanced features that promise enhanced user experience for those who like to listen at high volume levels but without any outside disturbance; combining style, utility and economy together.

ALSO READ: Arizona man charged with murder after wife was trapped when car sank in lake; Details inside