Arizona man charged with murder after wife was trapped when car sank in lake; Details inside

A man from the US state of Arizona is facing serious charges after a devastating incident involving his wife. Anthony Joseph Maiorana was driving with his wife, Megan Maiorana, on March 22 when a tragic event occurred, as per PEOPLE.

Anthony faces legal action after their car crashed into a lake. Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell described the gravity of the situation, saying, "We are pursuing this charge because of the husband's reckless behavior."

The harrowing crash

According to reports, the car carrying Anthony and Megan sank into the lake after failing to negotiate a curve. Witnesses reported hearing the sound of a speeding vehicle followed by screams, indicating the chaos of the situation.

Despite heroic rescue efforts by officers and bystanders, Megan was unable to be rescued from the sinking car. The incident, exacerbated by Anthony's high blood alcohol content, resulted in a tragic loss of life and subsequent legal proceedings.

Legal ramifications

Anthony Maiorana faces serious legal consequences for his actions. He has been charged with second-degree murder, highlighting the gravity of the situation. He also faces charges of reckless manslaughter, extreme DUI, reckless driving, and DUI for liquor/drugs/vapors.

The legal system acted quickly, with Anthony being booked into Maricopa County Jail and his bail set at $150,000. The indictment against him details the grave risks posed by his actions, which resulted in the death of his wife, Megan Maiorana.

"Anthony Joseph Maiorana, on or about March 22, 2024, without premeditation, under circumstances manifesting extreme indifference to human life, recklessly engaged in conduct which created a grave risk of death and thereby did cause the death of Megan Maiorana," according to his indictment.

Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell released a statement praising the brave citizens and officers who attempted to save the victim's life.

Throughout the legal proceedings, it is critical to remember the person at the center of this tragedy. Megan Maiorana was more than just a victim; she was a valued member of the community. Megan, who had been married for nine years, leaves behind fond memories as a good friend and lover of Arizona.

