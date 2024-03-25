TRIGGER WARNING: This article contains references to multiple deaths.

Authorities in a remote region of western Papua New Guinea said that a strong earthquake with a magnitude of 6.9 had severely damaged almost 1,000 dwellings and claimed at least five lives.

Intense earthquake hits Papua New Guinea

The East Sepik region was shaken by an earthquake that struck about 6:20 am local time on Sunday, 20:20 GMT on Saturday. The town of Ambunti is located approximately 470 miles (756 kilometers) northwest of Port Moresby, the region's capital. According to the Australian Broadcasting Corporation, it happened at a depth of roughly 25 miles (40 kilometers).

The governor of East Sepik province, Allan Bird, posted on Facebook that preliminary estimates show the earthquake destroyed almost 1,000 homes, adding to the region's already difficult situation after significant flooding earlier in March.



When the earthquake occurred, emergency personnel were already on the scene because of the persistent flooding. Bird pointed out that although floods were a common occurrence, the biggest destruction was brought about by an unanticipated earthquake.

Papua New Guinea experienced two earthquakes last year

Seismic occurrences have already occurred in Papua New Guinea, which is situated in the South Pacific to the north of Australia. Two earthquakes struck the nation in April of last year; the larger of the two, with a magnitude of 7.0, left four people dead in a remote northern region. An earthquake of a magnitude of 7.6 struck a distant

Advertisement

Papua New Guinea, which is located on the Pacific "Ring of Fire" and is famous for its intense seismic activity, is the eastern half of the island of New Guinea. The region has also been experiencing civil upheaval; in January, rioting in its two main cities claimed the lives of fifteen people. Last month, tribal warfare claimed the lives of at least twenty-six combatants and an unknown number of spectators.

ALSO READ: Are Lupus patients with Nephritis at greater risk of cholesterol and cardiovascular disorders? Here's what study reveals