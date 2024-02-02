PewDiePie completes 100 days of drawing journey; leaves fans in surprise over 'insane' art challenge

Felix 'PewDiePie' Kjellberg, a popular YouTube personality, has surprised the online community with his newfound drawing skills, marking an important milestone in his creative journey. PewDiePie made remarkable progress during his 100-day drawing challenge, surprising and inspiring fans.

PewDiePie’s commitment to improvement

PewDiePie previously announced on November 23, 2023, that he would be venturing into the world of drawing in order to better himself. He explained his plan to devote each day to learning and practicing a new aspect of drawing, expressing excitement about the journey ahead.

PewDiePie reflected on his progress, saying, "I spent one day trying to learn one thing. And, it was really fun! It got me itching to wanting to learn more things. And I thought, 'What if I do it for a longer time? What if I learn to draw?'"

From novice to virtuoso: A 100-day transformation

After more than two months of consistent practice, PewDiePie released the results of the 100-day drawing challenge through a captivating YouTube video titled I Drew Every Day for 100 DAYS! Viewers saw a remarkable progression in his artistic skills, with drawings demonstrating newfound skill and confidence.

PewDiePie commented on his journey, saying, "I can tell a massive difference, I feel so much more confident drawing now and I can draw quicker, less attempts and even just being able to incorporate color."

Advertisement

Viral sensation

The images from PewDiePie's video quickly spread on social media, capturing the attention of hundreds of netizens. Admirers described his progress as "unbelievable" and "insane," and many praised his dedication and perseverance.

One fan, @EZE3D, praised PewDiePie's commitment, stating, "Shout out PewDiePie for sticking with drawing, there's definite improvement. You're 100% correct, art is no different from the gym. Takes practice, perseverance & learning to enjoy it!"

Here are some other tweets:

Inspiring creativity

PewDiePie's journey from gaming videos to budding artists has captivated his audience, inspiring countless people to pursue their own creative interests. His open documentation of the learning process has helped aspiring artists develop a sense of community, encouraging them to take on challenges and pursue growth.

PewDiePie expressed gratitude for the overwhelming support, stating, "Especially, with everyone in the comments being so supportive, therefore I continued, and we're at day 100!".

Continued evolution

As PewDiePie looks ahead, he remains dedicated to honing his craft and creating his own distinct artistic style. He anticipates continued development in the coming year, expressing a desire to hone his skills and explore new creative avenues.

"I hope in a year I can develop my own style more," PewDiePie stated, demonstrating his continued commitment to artistic excellence.

ALSO READ: Why did Universal Music Group pull out their music from TikTok? EXPLAINED