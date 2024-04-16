Trigger warning: This article contains references to tragic events.

On April 13, Philadelphia witnessed serious trouble, leaving a young boy with serious injuries and a 24-year-old girl in hospital while the suspect was under arrest. Here is what we know so far about this gut-wrenching incident.

The attacks unfold

Specifically, according to police reports from the Philadelphia Department, Takeira Hester, aged twenty-eight, is accused of attempted murder and aggravated assault, among other related charges. Both victims were hospitalized after the alleged offenses took place in two separate incidents on April 13.

The first attack was at around 8:30 AM on Chancellor Street between 13th and Broad Streets. She had been stabbed in her chest as well as her left hand. The weapon used was described by officials as a long kitchen knife; however, it has not yet been recovered.

Hester allegedly attacked again later that day around noon on the southern side of South Street, targeting a one-year-old boy who lived within this block area between Locust and Spruce Streets. It happened when he stabbed his left forearm while being pushed by his twin brother in his double stroller. Luckily, his brother escaped unhurt.

Arrest and investigation

It was not until around 7:20 PM that night that Hester was captured by police officers. This did not take too long since there were some critical clues left behind at the crime scene, including a backpack that fell off the suspect’s back as she ran away from justice. Among other items found inside this bag were garments believed to have been worn during her first stabbing spree.

Both victims were taken to local hospitals immediately for medical attention, where they are now admitted; currently, she is stable and receiving treatment at Jefferson University Hospital, while Children's Hospital of Philadelphia nurses another child who is approximately three years old.

Police response

During the press conference following these events, Police Capt Frank Banford emphasized how much these attacks were random: “A complete random act.” He called on the public to maintain security awareness while reassuring them that such incidents are uncommon.

The Philadelphia Police Department is seeking more information about the suspect’s motives and profile in an ongoing investigation. However, the office of the Philadelphia District Attorney has not provided further details regarding this case at this time.

As the police investigations continue to unfold, the community is holding its breath after these shocking acts of violence that make no sense.

