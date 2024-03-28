TRIGGER WARNING: This article contains references to an individual's death.

Riley Strain, a student at the University of Missouri, was discovered dead without pants or cowboy boots. And his wallet was gone. Days after the police declared that his death appeared to be accidental, his family is now searching for answers. Strain's family member, Chris Dingman said in an interview, "The only thing that was found with him, as the police stated in the report, was the watch and the shirt."

Riley Strain's family asks for a second autopsy

According to the authorities, Riley Strain, a University of Missouri (Mizzou) student, went missing on March 8, and his body was discovered in a West Nashville river on Friday morning, concluding the hunt for him. Riley Strain's death appeared to be an accident, according to police records. Strain's family has now requested a second autopsy, despite the Metro Nashville Police Department's statement that there doesn't seem to be any foul play in his death.

Autopsy reports create confusion

To add to the confusion, a medical examiner reported that Strain's first autopsy revealed no water in his lungs. This made people wonder about the circumstances surrounding his demise. According to Dingman, 'water in the lungs usually indicates that they were alive when they entered the water.'

To gain a clearer picture of the situation, police have stated that they still need to speak with members of the homeless camp that is close to the scene where Strain's body was discovered. Dingman said, "I think there’s somebody out there that knows what happened that night."

A 911 call made by a guy who discovered Strain's body in the river was recently made public. The worker, employed by Holcim, a provider of building materials, found the body in the river off 61st Avenue North.

According to a statement provided to PEOPLE, Strain went missing not long after he was asked to leave country musician Luke Bryan's restaurant and bar, Luke's 32 Bridge Food + Drink.

Chris Whiteid, the stepfather of Strain, claimed that the bartender cut the Mizzou senior after overserving him. The bartender claimed that Strain was only given one alcoholic drink, though. According to Strain's phone records, he was last seen at the intersection of Gay Street and the Cumberland River.

