Tacoma Police Officers Brave Frigid Waters To Save The Life Of Drowning Teen; Internet Hails Their Swift Response

Tacoma officers merited as superheroes for saving a teenage boy from drowning in a frozen lake. The community salutes their bravery and swift action.

By Shovan Roy
Published on Apr 12, 2024  |  12:17 AM IST |  3.2K
Tacoma Police Officers’ Swift Response Save Teen’s Life
Tacoma Police Officers’ Swift Response Save Teen’s Life ( Twitter )
Key Highlight
  • Immediate reaction by Tacoma police officers to emergency calls
  • Officer Steve O'Neal focused on their natural first aid ability and serving lives

In an act of great courage, policemen in Tacoma, Washington raced into the freezing cold waters of Wapato Lake to save a teenager from certain death. Footage captured by a body-worn camera, which the Tacoma Police Department released shows how selfless law enforcement can be.

A life is saved through prompt response

They responded immediately to a distress call at 2:11 p.m. local time on Monday, April 9. Upon arrival, they noticed that there was an adolescent who seemed to be sinking in water some ten or fifteen meters away from the beach. 

And then without pausing for a second sprinted straight toward the water with one main goal; rescue this endangered teenager.

Brave actions

Officer Steve O’Neal remembered how he and his colleagues were having lunch somewhere nearby before being alerted to help. They rushed over there with no second thoughts driven by just one purpose; to save someone’s life. 

O’Neal stressed that “it was like breathing” as they had been prepared beforehand for such events aimed at protecting and serving people within their locality.

Despite extreme chillness and the daunting assignment that faced them, these personnel plunged into the water instantly. According to O'Neal, "For me it was … my kids are here." 

He further admits there has never been any specific training regarding such an occurrence but paternal instincts and sense of responsibility made him go through it all. In less than five seconds after diving down towards her face they swam her outwards averting likely calamity.

Honoring bravery

The name of the rescued girl has not yet been disclosed although her father expressed his gratitude to the police officers. Their bravery will not go unnoticed as they are going to receive a medal for their extraordinary courage. 

Officer O’Neal best captures what this noble duty is about when he says,” Saving lives and protecting everyone is our ultimate aim.” These policemen embody the most commendable qualities of law enforcement including valor, kindness and dedication to work in face of danger. 

Accordingly, by selflessly intervening in such a manner they have reminded us all that being a cop is an honorable profession; hence the true meaning of community service.

ALSO READ: Experts claim Earth will experience total solar eclipse for the last time some day; find out

FAQ

How did the officers get to know the incident before they jumped into Wapato Lake?
They were propelled into action because of a distress call reporting that there was a child who was struggling to stay on top of the water in Wapato Lake.
How were the officers honored for their bravery?
They shall be given medals because of their great courage and selfless acts of heroism.
Latest Articles