TikTok User Goes Viral After Trying To Hold Her Tears So She Does Not Ruin Spray Tan; See How Netizens Reacted

A recent TikTok video has gone viral as a college student desperately tries to hold onto her tears to save her newly done spray tan. Netizens find the video hilarious and relatable moments come up during online interactions.

By Shovan Roy
Updated on Apr 19, 2024  |  08:54 PM IST |  2K
Girl tries to hold tear to save her spray tan ( PC: Halsterhotkins/TikTok (All) )
Key Highlight
  • TikTok video features college student's struggle to avoid crying and ruining her spray tan
  • Supportive friend's engagement highlights the humorous and relatable nature of the video

A college girl’s recent TikTok video has gone viral that shows her struggle of not crying and ruining her freshly applied spray tan. @halsterhotkins, as she is known on TikTok, shared a video where she was trying very hard to avoid crying so as not to spoil her spray-on-tan.

A desperate attempt at saving the tan

The video shows Halle Hawkins in the seat next to the driver looking visibly about to burst into tears while covered in fake tan. In her determination not to let tears fall from her eyes, she bravely says “Nothing is more real than being about to cry, but you just got a spray tan.”

On the other hand, a caring friend seated in the driver’s seat discouraged her from shedding tears by shouting “Don’t! Don’t!” She advises that instead of crying, Hawkins should think of cute clothes and turn her head towards an air vent with full-blast air conditioning which would dry any drops before they smudge up the color.

TikTok community can relate

Many TikTok users identified with what Hawkins went through as relatable and even shared their experiences. Another individual said that they had broken up right after getting their first spray-on-coloring, clearly this outcome was less than preferable. 

A commenter also praised one friend for being a “real one” explaining that having a friend like that meant having one who goes above and beyond so that there will be no tanning accidents.

Hawkins’ video quickly became an internet sensation because it showed how far some people would go just to protect their recently done spraying tans. 

It also revealed how supportive online communities are wherein individuals can empathize with each other and give advice even under hilarious circumstances.

FAQ

What's the video about?
A college student hilariously tries not to cry and ruin her new spray tan, with her friend's support.
Why did the video gain popularity?
It's relatable and funny, showcasing the lengths people go to protect their tan, sparking engagement and laughter.
About The Author
Shovan Roy

Shovan has a Masters in Mass Communication and Journalism degree from Calcutta University. He loves to live in the

...

