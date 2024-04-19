Lok Sabha Elections 2024: What happens when you can’t find your voter ID at last moment? Alternative proofs explored

As the Lok Sabha elections 2024 begin, every eligible citizen must exercise their right to vote. However, what happens if you arrive at the polling station without your Voter ID card? Don't worry!

The Election Commission has provided alternative options to ensure that no voter is turned away as per the Hindu. Here's an overview of what you can do if you misplace your Voter ID at the last minute:

Aadhaar card

If you can't find your voter ID card, don't worry! You can still vote by showing your Aadhaar card at the polling booth. This is a valid proof of identity accepted by the Election Commission.

Passbooks with photographs

Another option is to bring your bank or post office passbook, which should include a photograph. This serves as a valid identification document, allowing you to participate in the democratic process seamlessly.

MNREGA job card

For those enrolled in the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS), the job card issued by the scheme can be used as a valid identification document at the polling booth. If you can't find your voter ID, make sure to bring it with you.

Health insurance smart card

If you have a health insurance smart card issued by the Ministry of Labour, you are in luck! This card can be used as an alternative proof of identity to vote in the Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

It is important to note that the Election Commission of India has authorized these alternatives to ensure that every eligible voter has the opportunity to exercise their franchise. Any of the following documents, including an Aadhaar card, passbook with photograph, MNREGA job card, or health insurance smart card, can be used to validate your identity at the polling booth.

According to the Election Commission, getting your name on the official voter list is critical. Once your name is confirmed on the list, you can vote with any of the authorized identification documents listed above.

So, if you find yourself without your Voter ID card at the last minute, do not panic. Simply bring one of the alternative documents listed above, check your name on the voter list, and go to the polls to make your vote count in the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. Remember that every vote counts toward shaping the future of our democracy!

