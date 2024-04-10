What is GPT-4 Turbo? Next evolution of AI language models in API that rolls out in ChatGPT

OpenAI has just released GPT-4 Turbo, its latest AI marvel. This smart language model will change the way we use AI, making it more useful and accessible.

By Sakina Kaukawala
Published on Apr 10, 2024  |  01:26 PM IST |  574
(Image Courtesy: Wikimedia commons)
Image Courtesy: Wikimedia commons
Key Highlight
  • OpenAI introduces GPT-4 Turbo which is the latest advancement in AI language models
  • Over 70% of requests to the GPT-4 API are already utilizing the Turbo model

OpenAI has just released GPT-4 Turbo, its most recent advancement in artificial intelligence language models. This cutting-edge model introduces numerous improvements and enhanced capabilities, transforming the landscape of AI-driven text generation as per OpenAI.com. Let's look at what is GPT-4 Turbo and how it's poised to change the way we interact with artificial intelligence. 

Enhanced performance and features

GPT-4 Turbo represents the pinnacle of AI language modeling technology, with significant improvements over predecessors. One of the model's standout features is its updated knowledge cutoff. This ensures that GPT-4 Turbo remains at the cutting edge of information, providing users with the most recent insights and data. 

Furthermore, GPT-4 Turbo features a groundbreaking 128k context window, which is equivalent to digesting 300 pages of text in a single prompt. This expanded context window allows the model to better understand and contextualize longer passages of text, yielding more accurate and coherent responses.


Cost-effectiveness and accessibility

In addition to its enhanced capabilities, GPT-4 Turbo provides significant cost savings to users. With input tokens priced three times lower and output tokens priced twice as low as the original GPT-4 model, accessing cutting-edge AI has never been more affordable. 

Furthermore, GPT-4 Turbo is available to anyone with an OpenAI API account and existing GPT-4 access. By simply specifying "gpt-4-turbo" as the model name in the API, users can use this advanced language model to tackle a wide range of tasks and applications.


Seamless integration and adoption

OpenAI has ensured that the GPT-4 Turbo rollout is seamless and user-friendly. The model integrates without issues with existing workflows and applications, allowing developers and organizations to use its features without difficulty. 

Furthermore, OpenAI has provided extensive developer documentation outlining the differences between GPT-4 Turbo-dated models, allowing users to make informed decisions about which version is best suited to their needs. 

Since its initial release, GPT-4 Turbo has received widespread praise and adoption among the developer community. Over 70% of GPT-4 API requests already use the Turbo model, indicating that users are eager to take advantage of its improved performance and affordability.

ALSO READ: Qualcomm’s latest chipset to help Windows to give tough fight to Apple's MacBook Pro laptops

Know more about GPT-4 Turbo:

Who can use GPT-4 Turbo?
GPT-4 Turbo is accessible to anyone with an OpenAI API account and existing GPT-4 access.
How does GPT-4 Turbo compare to previous models?
GPT-4 Turbo offers significant cost savings, with input and output tokens priced more affordably. It also provides improved performance and accuracy in generating text responses.
