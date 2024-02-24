According to data issued by the country's public health organization, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the norovirus has been circulating in the Northeast over the past month at the highest rates since April of last year.

According to the country's public health service, the region's three-week average of positive norovirus tests has risen to 13.9% over the previous several weeks. The Hill, which cited the CDC's advice, people can get norovirus more than once in their lifetime since different virus strains exist.

What is Norovirus?

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), norovirus is one of the most common causes of acute gastroenteritis in the world, which can produce symptoms including vomiting and diarrhea that appear suddenly.

This virus spreads by contaminated surfaces, food, and water and has a high degree of transmission. Initial signs of the virus include headaches, body aches, and vomiting or diarrhea, according to reports from several health agencies.

The virus can cause serious stomach disease in small children, the elderly, and those with underlying medical issues, even though it normally only has minor effects on healthy individuals.

Symptoms

vomiting

nauseous

diarrhea

cramps in the stomach

Fever of low grade: minimal rise in core body temperature.

Headache

Weariness and aches in the body

These symptoms might linger for one to three days and typically show up 12 to 48 hours after being exposed to the virus. If you encounter these symptoms, it's critical to keep hydrated, get plenty of rest, and visit a doctor if the symptoms worsen or continue.

Prevention

1. Hand hygiene: Frequently wash your hands with soap and water, particularly before preparing or eating meals, after using the restroom, and after changing diapers. If soap and water are not easily accessible, another option is to use hand sanitizers that contain at least 60% alcohol.



2. Food safety: Handle and safely prepare food. If you have the norovirus, wash your fruits and vegetables well before eating them, cook seafood well before eating it, and don't prepare food for other people.



3. Remain at home when sick: To stop the norovirus from infecting others, avoid going to work, school, or other places if you have symptoms like vomiting or diarrhea. When symptoms have subsided, wait at least 48 hours before going back to work or school.

