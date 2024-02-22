The COVID-19 vaccines, which were originally lauded as a ray of hope in the fight against the deadly virus during the pandemic, have made news again because of a recent study that was published in the scientific journal Vaccine last week. The study connected the vaccines to rare blood, heart, and brain diseases.

COVID-19 Vaccine's Risks Linked to Heart & Brain Disorders

According to the publication, scientists from the World Health Organization's research section, the Global Vaccine Data Network, found that 13 medical disorders classified as "adverse events of special interest" were made worse by the COVID-19 immunizations.



According to the study, which involved 99 million vaccinations from eight nations (Argentina, Australia, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, New Zealand, and Scotland), people who received particular mRNA vaccines had a higher chance of developing myocarditis, or inflammation of the heart muscle.

After the first, second, and third doses of the mRNA vaccines from Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna were administered, there were infrequent cases of myocarditis, which is defined by inflammation of the heart. Forbes reported that the second Moderna dose had the highest incidence, 6.1 times higher than anticipated rates, and cited the study to support this claim.

The chance of pericarditis, another cardiac ailment, increased up to 6.9-fold in those who took the third dosage of AstraZeneca's vaccine. Furthermore, receivers of the first and fourth doses of Moderna were shown to be at greater risk 1.7 and 2.6 times, respectively, according to the study.

Furthermore, the study showed that recipients of the AstraZeneca vaccination had a 3.2 times higher risk of blood problems and a higher chance of acquiring Guillain-Barre syndrome, a rare inflammatory disease.

AstraZeneca's vaccination carried a 2.2-fold higher risk of neurological diseases, but recipients of the Moderna vaccine had a 3.8-fold higher risk of acute disseminated encephalomyelitis.

Experts highlighted that, notwithstanding these results, the significant benefits of COVID-19 immunization far exceed the risks involved. The risk of developing neurological symptoms or an inflamed heart is significantly greater after contracting COVID-19 than after getting the vaccine.

