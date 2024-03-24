What Is Worm Moon? Know More About The First Lunar Eclipse Of 2024

As the nights grow longer and the skies clearer, sky gazers are gearing up for a celestial treat – the Worm Moon. This captivating event marks the first lunar eclipse of 2024, promising a mesmerizing display in the night sky. But how does this phenomenon work and what significance lies behind the name "worm moon"? Let's find out by delving into what makes the Worm Moon so special and why it's worth staying up late to witness.

When will the Worm Moon appear?

The Worm Moon, set to grace the skies on Monday, March 25, 2024, is not just any ordinary full moon. It comes with an added spectacle – a penumbral eclipse. During this phase, the moon traverses through the outer edges of the Earth's shadow, casting a subtle shadow over its luminous surface.

For eager sky watchers, the best time to catch a glimpse of this celestial event is during the late hours of Sunday night as it transitions into Monday morning. The penumbral eclipse is slated to commence at 11:53 p.m., reaching its darkest point at 2:12 a.m., and concluding by 5:32 a.m. on Monday morning, as retrieved via The Old Farmer's Almanac . However, the moon's brilliance can still be observed as it rises above the horizon on Sunday evening, offering a spectacular prelude to the main event.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Who Was Lacey Fletcher? Parents Of Woman Who 'Melted' Into Maggot-Infested Couch Sentenced To 40 Years In Prison

What does the name Worm Moon signify?

The moniker Worm Moon may conjure images of wriggling earthworms, but its origins delve deeper into the realms of folklore and nature's rhythms. Derived from Native American traditions, the name encapsulates the seasonal transition from winter to spring.

As temperatures begin to warm and the Earth undergoes its spring thaw, earthworms emerge from their winter hideouts and return to the soil's surface. Hence, the March full moon, coinciding with this phenomenon, is christened the Worm Moon. It symbolizes the renewal of life, the awakening of nature, and the promise of growth as winter loosens its grip and makes way for the vibrant hues of spring.

Agriculturally, it heralds a promising season ahead, signaling the beneficial presence of earthworms that enhance soil health and fertility, laying the groundwork for bountiful harvests. Astrologically and in folklore, the Worm Moon represents a time of profound introspection and transformation, where emotions run high, and energies converge to foster renewal and growth. The Worm Moon transcends mere astronomical phenomena; it holds multifaceted significance that resonates deeply with various aspects of human life.

ALSO READ: US Moon Landing: Private spacecraft completes historic touchdown on lunar surface for first time in 50 years