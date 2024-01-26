What’s Celestial Snow Angel? NASA's Hubble telescope captures awe-inspiring emission nebula image

NASA's Hubble Telescope recently posted a stunning image of the Sharpless 2-106 Nebula, fondly known as the "Celestial Snow Angel." This celestial beauty, located around 2000 light-years distant from Earth in the constellation Cygnus, has grabbed the attention of both astronomers and enthusiasts, as per HubbleSite.

Awe-inspiring image captured by NASA's Hubble telescope

The Sharpless 2-106 Nebula, commonly known as the Celestial Snow Angel, was seen in exquisite detail by NASA's Hubble Telescope. This emission nebula, lying in an isolated region of the Milky Way, is like a heavenly snow angel soaring across space.

At the center of the image, there is a young and massive star known as S106 IR or S106 IRS 4. This star behemoth, which has nearly 15 times the mass of our Sun, shoots jets of hot gas from its poles, forming the nebula's characteristic bipolar shape.

The nebula's complicated characteristics include twin lobes of hot gas reaching outward from the central star, giving the appearance of celestial wings against a background of cold interstellar medium. A ring of dust encircles the central star, giving the nebula a beautiful hourglass form.

Scientific insights into the Celestial Snow Angel

Scientific investigation of the Sharpless 2-106 Nebula has revealed extraordinary features. The core star has an estimated surface temperature of 37,000 Kelvin and belongs to the O8 spectral class. Solar winds release material at rates of up to 100 kilometers per second, expelling around 10^-6 solar masses every year.

Furthermore, research has shown that the star-forming area has produced a large number of low-mass brown dwarf stars and protostars, demonstrating the dynamic nature of celestial birth and evolution within this cosmic tapestry.

Public reception and appreciation of NASA's discovery

NASA sparked a wave of appreciation and surprise on social media when it shared the breathtaking image of the Celestial Snow Angel. Within a day, the post received over 490,000 likes, as well as an outpouring of comments expressing amazement and gratitude for the agency's unwavering commitment to uncovering the secrets of the cosmos.

The nebula's magnificence captivated enthusiasts, who envisioned its ethereal beauty with awe. Many people expressed gratitude to NASA for lighting the universe and developing a better awareness of our celestial surroundings.

Lastly, the Celestial Snow Angel, taken by NASA's Hubble Telescope, exemplifies the universe's limitless wonders. Its exquisite beauty and scientific relevance serve as a sad reminder of humanity's restless curiosity and never-ending pursuit of the universe's secrets.

