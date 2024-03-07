Who Are WiSH? Everything To Know About India's First Girl Group In 2 Decades

India, a nation steeped in musical heritage, has long awaited the resurgence of a mainstream girl group. Breaking a two-decade hiatus, visionary music director-producer Mikey McCleary has spearheaded the formation of the country’s first all-girl group in 22 years- W.i.S.H.

With their debut single, Lazeez, released today, W.i.S.H. marks a significant milestone in the Indian music scene.

The birth of W.i.S.H.

W.i.S.H., an acronym for World Inka Stage Hai, comprises Ri, Zo, Sim, and Suchi – each bringing their unique personality and flair to the group. United by their passion for music and dance, these talented performers aim to leave an indelible mark on the global pop landscape.

Mikey McCleary expresses his excitement about W.i.S.H., emphasizes the quartet’s individuality and chemistry, and lauds Sony Music India for its collaborative support.

Lazeez: Redefining female autonomy

W.i.S.H.’s debut single, Lazeez, is an anthem celebrating the modern woman. Embracing themes of self-love and empowerment, the track encourages listeners to own their beauty.

With its pulsating rhythms and defiant lyrics, Lazeez promises to resonate with audiences, complemented by a visually captivating music video featuring vibrant choreography and colorful aesthetics.

Advertisement

A New Era in Indian Pop

The global resurgence of pop ensemble groups, coupled with the rise of short-form video platforms, has set the stage for W.i.S.H. With their distinct personalities and dynamic performances, Ri, Zo, Sim, and Suchi are poised to captivate audiences worldwide.

As India’s first all-female major pop group in over two decades, W.i.S.H. represents a new chapter in the country’s music industry, catering to a young and passionate Gen-Z audience.

W.i.S.H. signifies India’s resurgence in pop music, ushering in a new era of female empowerment and artistic expression. With their debut single, Lazeez, the quartet sets a high bar for future releases, promising to leave an indelible mark on the global pop landscape. As W.i.S.H. prepares to soar to great heights, their journey is set to inspire and empower a new generation of female artists in India and beyond.

ALSO READ: Gabriel Garcia Marquez's new novel launched 10 years after his death; Here's what we know about this posthumous release